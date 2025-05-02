Has the winner of MasterChef 2025 been leaked?

The 2025 MasterChef season may only just be underway, but this year’s returning chefs have already proven that it’s going to be a sizzling competition.

With high-stakes challenges, bold flavours, and dramatic twists right from the start, fans are already buzzing with predictions—and some think they’ve figured out who the winner might be.

Joined by judges Poh Ling Yeow, Andy Allen, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli, the 24 all-star contestants have returned to the iconic MasterChef kitchen for another shot at the $250,000 grand prize.

Scroll on to see who fans are backing to take home the crown this year.

(Credit: Channel 10)

WHO IS THE WINNER OF MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA 2025?

As the finale of MasterChef has not aired yet, we don’t officially know who is going to take home this year’s title, but fans have taken to Reddit with their own predictions.

“I think the winner will be Sarah, she’s grown so much since her time on MasterChef and I can just see it happening. COMPLETE guess but just to guess I think Laura, Darrsh, Declan, and Depinder maybe even Sav will be in the top 5 this time around,” one fan has predicted.

“As much with Sarah, I feel like it could depend on the finals week format,” another fan began.

“I will say that she is consistent and does have her own style. She is confident and having the 3rd time experience is gonna help her. Although it does make me wonder if she just made it far cause the calibre might not have been as high, with half of the show having amateurs. So I’m really curious how she’d fare with this cast.”

Laura and Sarah. (Credit: Instagram)

Whilst some have penned returning chef Sarah Todd as the winner, many are backing season 6 and 12 contestant Laura Sharrad.

“She is talented enough to win.”

Two fans even went into their own theory analysing the promotions for this year.

“Considering that Laura is the only pictured contestant before Season 11, do you think she wins, or do you think that the winner is not pictured?”

The other fan replying, “It’s interesting that those [contestants] are the ones chosen for [the promotions]. I do think, just based on the trailers, it seems like Laura and Darrsh are the main characters so far.”

Keep your eyes peeled on this page as we unpack fan theories for this year’s 2025 winner!

