EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef’s Pete Campbell’s secret cancer battle

After narrowly missing out on taking home the famed gold plate in season 13, MasterChef‘s Pete Campbell is back on this season with only one thing in mind – winning.

But tragically, the world has other plans for Pete who was forced withdraw early from the competition, after tragically discovering he has Hodgkin lymphoma

In an exclusive interview with Woman’s Day, the 40 year old father of two reveals the diagnosis “was a complete shock”.

“I was concerned about swollen lymph nodes in my neck that were checked and biopsied over a period of more than a year and cleared as not an issue.

“Eventually a haematologist suggested removing a lymph node for thorough analysis and this was when the Hodgkin’s lymphoma was discovered,” says the former tattooist of how he first discovered he has the cancer which affects the lymphatic system, a network of tissue that helps the body fight infections.

MasterChef’s Pete Campbell, pictured with wife Alana and kids Scout and Lux, is battling Hodgkin lymphoma. (Credit: Channel Ten, Instagram)

MASTERCHEF’S PETE CAMPBELL: SECRET BATTLE

“The diagnosis was a complete shock. Given I had no other symptoms and felt completely healthy, I asked (kinda begged) the doctor if I could start treatment after the competition.

“She told me I’d possibly die and that’s when the severity of the situation really hit me and replaced the disappointment. From there I just wanted to start treatment as soon as possible and get better for my family.”

With the support of his devoted wife Alana, Pete left the show in episode three and started chemotherapy almost immediately.



“One week after diagnosis I went in for my first session of chemotherapy, so the turnaround was incredibly quick which was amazing.

“Initially, I was able to bounce back quite easily from the treatment, but it does have an accumulative effect which makes the bounce back harder over time, but I’m reaching the end of treatment now and I’m feeling tip top.”

Back home: Pete says working with “absolutely lovely” Gordon Ramsay was “as good as it gets”. (Credit: Network Ten)

Telling his two daughters Scout and Lux wasn’t easy, but Pete says he and wife Alana decided to break the news straightaway so that they were fully prepared for everything that might come ahead.

“As soon as I received the diagnosis, I explained the situation to Scout and Lux and prepared them that when I lose my hair and feel unwell, it just means the medicine is working.

“We have kept everything very positive around them and they’ve been great with it all.”

HIS ROCK

As for wife Alana, Pete thinks it has been hardest of all for her but she’s been an incredible pillar of strength.



“She has been right there with me, for every step of this unfortunate journey. Needing to manage the emotions of the circumstance, while also taking care of her salon, taking care of the girls and school is enormous pressure and the way she has handled it is unbelievable,” he says lovingly of his wife.

As a Starlight Foundation ambassador, Pete has plenty of experience of being around people battling serious illnesses and it gives him a powerful perspective, while dealing with his own cancer journey.

“Kids who are battling serious illness are so brave and they don’t feel sorry for themselves, they just get on with it. It’s incredibly inspiring and has motivated me to stay as positive and upbeat as possible throughout my treatment.”

Losing his hair has been tough for the chef! (Credit: Instagram)

MASTERCHEF FAMILY

Luckily, he’s also had the support of his MasterChef co-stars and judges, with Andy Allen and fellow cook Laura Sharrad reaching out to him on social media.

“I’ve received a lot of support from other contestants but also, so much support from MasterChef fans all over the world,” says the self-taught cook from NSW’s Central Coast, who went on to work under Peter Gilmore at Sydney’s Quay restaurant after his first MasterChef experience.

“So many people have shared stories of how cancer has impacted them, with some currently going through their own treatment. It’s been really humbling to stay in touch with them and be able to support each other.”

Known for his signature long white-blond locks, one side effect of treatment has been losing his hair and Pete debuted his post chemo buzzcut on social media, joking “New look for my cancer/chemo era… hodgkins lymphoma, you dog.”

‘POST CHEMO ERA’

And while his post is tongue in cheek, Pete says dealing with the change in his appearance hasn’t been easy.

“Yeah, that was a fun debut. I guess in the scheme of things it’s a superficial problem, but it is a challenge. The person you see in the mirror definitely reflects how you feel – sick and unwell – but doesn’t reflect who you are. So, it becomes very difficult to feel good about yourself,” Pete tells.

Family support: Pete’s daughter’s Scout and Lux have been incredible. (Image: Instagram)

As for what’s next for the talented chef, he is keeping a close eye on his scans as doctors assess his need for further treatment.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting bigger and brighter. I’m so excited to get back to cooking for people and generally I’m just excited to return to normal life and appreciate enjoying all the little things I took for granted,” he says, quipping, “And, grow my hair.”

And more than anything he hopes to return to the MasterChef kitchen one day soon, “This time around ended for me before it even began so I certainly feel like I have unfinished business in the MasterChef kitchen. If I’m lucky enough to get the opportunity again, I’ll take it.”

MasterChef Australia: Back to Win continues Sunday at 7pm, and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

