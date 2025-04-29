Gordon Ramsay is the first guest judge of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win 2025 – and he is here to push the ex-contestants to their limits.

Tonight, Gordon puts eight cooks through a Keeping Up with Gordon Challenge as they fight for a “one of a kind” prize.

Speaking exclusively with TV WEEK, the internationally acclaimed British Hell’s Kitchen chef gushes about his return to the MasterChef Australia kitchen.

“There’s always something quite unique and exciting about standing in the MasterChef kitchen,” the father of six says. “For me, it’s one of the most exciting countries on the culinary map today. But more importantly, knowing that it’s Back to Win and watching the growth these contestants have gone through – it makes it even more special.”

As for what it was like to reunite with the judges, some old friends and some new, it brought a flood of memories back for a man who has been cooking professionally for 32 years.

“Standing beside my old friend Jean-Christophe Novelli took me back to the early days of my TV career, when he and I were doing live shows together at the BBC Good Food & Drink Show in Birmingham,” Gordon recalls.

“Andy Allen for me is one of the most exciting judges I’ve ever had the chance to work alongside and always has a really lovely, chilled vibe. Poh I was a big supporter of hers as a contestant, to see her growth over the years to come full circle to now be a judge, truly is incredible, and Sofia brings a really nice foodie element I haven’t seen before on MasterChef, and that was a joy.”

And after last night’s episode where local heroes in the form of first responders were served in the service challenge, it made him reflect on the power of food.

“I was in Melbourne a few years ago and saw firsthand the devastation of the wildfires,” Gordon says. “In these challenging moments, working long hours, food for those first responders can be life changing. It gives their day a brighter end.”

