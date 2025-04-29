Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Gordon Ramsay makes an emotional return to the MasterChef Australia kitchen

'It was special.'
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
From left to right, MasterChef Australia judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Gordon Ramsay, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli
Gordon is back and surrounded by top shelf talent
CH10

Gordon Ramsay is the first guest judge of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win 2025 – and he is here to push the ex-contestants to their limits.

Advertisement

Tonight, Gordon puts eight cooks through a Keeping Up with Gordon Challenge as they fight for a “one of a kind” prize.

Gordon Ramsay in the MasterChef kitchen looking at a pan in flames on the stovetop
Things are heating up in the MasterChef kitchen! (Credit: CH10)

Speaking exclusively with TV WEEK, the internationally acclaimed British Hell’s Kitchen chef gushes about his return to the MasterChef Australia kitchen.

“There’s always something quite unique and exciting about standing in the MasterChef kitchen,” the father of six says. “For me, it’s one of the most exciting countries on the culinary map today. But more importantly, knowing that it’s Back to Win and watching the growth these contestants have gone through – it makes it even more special.”

Advertisement
Gordon is pictured in front of a wooden wall in black matching pyjamas that have Christmas trees on them with his wife and six kids
Gordon celebrates Christmas with his family (Credit: Instagram)

As for what it was like to reunite with the judges, some old friends and some new, it brought a flood of memories back for a man who has been cooking professionally for 32 years.

“Standing beside my old friend Jean-Christophe Novelli took me back to the early days of my TV career, when he and I were doing live shows together at the BBC Good Food & Drink Show in Birmingham,” Gordon recalls.

“Andy Allen for me is one of the most exciting judges I’ve ever had the chance to work alongside and always has a really lovely, chilled vibe. Poh I was a big supporter of hers as a contestant, to see her growth over the years to come full circle to now be a judge, truly is incredible, and Sofia brings a really nice foodie element I haven’t seen before on MasterChef, and that was a joy.”

Advertisement
Gordon on the left giving feedback to a contestant after he has just tasted a dish. To his right are his fellow judges Jean-Christophe, Sofia, Andy and Poh
Will Gordon known for his sometimes harsh critique give it to the contestants straight this season? (Credit: CH10)

And after last night’s episode where local heroes in the form of first responders were served in the service challenge, it made him reflect on the power of food.

“I was in Melbourne a few years ago and saw firsthand the devastation of the wildfires,” Gordon says. “In these challenging moments, working long hours, food for those first responders can be life changing. It gives their day a brighter end.”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement