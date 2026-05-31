Craving a comedy about AFL? Sam Pang’s got you sorted in new ABC comedy Ground Up

Listen up, Sam Pang fans. The Have You Been Paying Attention? star is front and centre in a brand-new ABC comedy called Ground Up. In the comedy series, Sam plays the CEO of a fledgling AFL team based in Tasmania called the Great Southern Football Club.

It’s a case of art imitating life as in real-life the Tasmania Devils will join the AFL in 2028.

Hugh has his work cut out for him as the CEO of an AFL team. (Credit: ABC)

What’s Ground Up about?

In Ground Up, Hugh Shen (Sam) is having a tough day at the office. The Great Southern Football Club boss needs to find a team song, a mascot and a site for a stadium if Tasmania’s first AFL team has any hope of even making it onto the field.

So far, the proposed theme songs have been less than ideal (will footy players sing about a museum?) and an Adam the Apple mascot is borderline offensive. AFL boss Alistair Penfold (Josh McConville) suspects Hugh ultimately wants his job – which, in fact, Hugh does! – and so seems to be setting him up to fail.

On top of that, Hugh is highly suspicious of the club’s COO, Destiny (Emma Harvie), who is questioning why they need to build a new stadium at all. She’s been sent by the government to keep an eye on how much cash Hugh is spending.

Adam the apple is a potential mascot for the club. (Credit: ABC)

Both Hugh and Destiny enlist executive assistant Jameson (Dylan Murphy) to spy on the other, which proves less than successful.

When Hugh makes an inappropriate comment to Destiny over a drink, matters between the colleagues turn even more awkward than ever.

Tasked with finding sponsors, Hugh and Destiny meet with a local salmon producer. But it’s Destiny who smells something fishy about this proposed deal, much to Hugh’s frustration.

Dylan Murphy as Jameson and Lucy Durack as Angela in Ground Up. (Credit: ABC)

“Us public servants don’t understand business,” Destiny sneers at Hugh.

As if all that isn’t enough for Hugh, club president Catherine (Marg Downey) – who is also Jameson’s mother – keeps sticking her nose into things.

What does Sam say about his Ground Up character?

Sam describes Hugh as “a good operator”.

“He’s doing his best, but he’s in over his head and doesn’t seem to be getting a lot of help,” Sam, 52, tells TV WEEK. “It might be a tougher job than he thinks.”

With Hugh facing so many issues, it will be a miracle if the team even make it onto the ground, at this point.

Ground Up is Sam’s first major acting role. (Credit: ABC)

Who stars in Ground Up?

As well as Sam, Emma Harvie, who plays Meggles in Colin from Accounts and is part of the RFDS cast, is the AFL team’s COO, Destiny. Comedy legend Marg Downey plays the club’s affluent president, Catherine. And keep an eye out for TV favourite, Lisa McCune, who plays a local ABC radio presenter.

Emma Harvie plays Destiny Pitt. (Credit: ABC)

When can I watch Ground Up?

The comedy hits the field on Sunday, June 7, 8.30pm on ABC and iview.

Is there a trailer for Ground Up?

You bet there is! You can watch the trailer below…