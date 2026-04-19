‘It’s chaos!’: Kitty Flanagan takes on Anne Edmonds in bold new ABC comedy Bad Company

Fisk star Kitty Flanagan and comedian Anne Edmonds lock horns in a brand-new comedy called Bad Company. Kitty plays Julia McNamara, the new boss of an ailing theatre, whose focus on profits is totally at odds with Anne’s character, artistic director Margie Argyle’s creative vision.

In Bad Company, the struggling Argyle Theatre’s new season launch is headed for disaster. Wildly confident Margie wants to turf a planned version of the musical Grease for her own passion project: an 18th century French play that lasts four hours.

Julia McNamara is brought in as CEO to fix Argyle Theatre’s finances. (Credit: ABC)

The new program also includes three plays with full frontal nudity, featuring Margie. “I’m here to push boundaries,” Margie tells the theatre’s long-suffering chief executive, Daniel (Alex Papps).

Creator, writer and star of Bad Company, Anne says while Margie is passionate about the theatre she’s also “deluded” and “egotistical”. Both characteristics are rife in the arts, Anne concedes.

Margie is not happy with Julia’s appointment as CEO. (Credit: ABC)

But when Daniel suddenly quits, Julia, a bigshot in the corporate finance world, is brought in as interim CEO to rescue the ailing Argyle ship.

Introducing herself to staff, Julia says what defines her best is her “grindset”, which is like a mindset, but sees her grinding away 24/7 until she gets the desired business results.

There is a fun side to Julia: she likes working out and watching Dancing with the Stars. She even suggests hiring DWTS host Sonia Kruger to play the lead for their production of Grease, blissfully unaware Margie has canned it for her experimental project.

Argyle staff Donna (Angella Dravid) and Jacob (Ben Pfeiffer) are caught in the middle. (Credit: ABC)

Julia is worlds away from Kitty’s TV WEEK Logie Award-winning role as Fisk’s Helen Tudor-Fisk. The obvious difference is Julia’s wig. Wait, it is a wig, right?

“It’s not a wig!” Anne, 46, tells TV WEEK. “And I will owe Kitty to the day I die. She went into the make-up room and emerged with that hair. That’s her dedication to comedy right there.”

It’s clear there is a power struggle between money-focused Margie and Julia, who wants to create art.

“Both of these points of view are valid,” Anne says. “You should be creatively free and take risks, but also someone needs to ask whether anyone will want to watch it. That’s what I wanted to explore.”

As Argyle’s season launch looms, will Margie or Julia come out on top?

Bad Company premieres Sunday, April 26, 8.15pm on ABC and ABC iView.