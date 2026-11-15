Stephen Peacocke’s surprising confession: “I’ve never been to a gym”

Stephen Peacocke doesn’t have a lot of lines in new Aussie drama Shakedown, based on the Robodebt scandal. But that doesn’t bother him.

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“This is a perfect example of a real story that matters,” he tells TV WEEK.

“I don’t care how big my part is, I just want to be part of good stuff.”

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In Shakedown Stephen plays Greg, a carpenter who’s married to Jenny Miller. Jenny’s musician son becomes a victim of Robodebt when he’s sent a letter saying he owes $10,000 to Centrelink. With Greg’s support, Jenny fights for answers – and justice.

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“I knew that the real Jenny and Greg had been a big part of helping to create the story,” Stephen explains.

“And I thought: ‘Well, if the script’s got their blessing, then I’ll have a go at it.’”

He says Kate Box, who plays Jenny, is an “incredible actress” and a “good egg”.

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“From what I’ve heard, Jenny and Greg have seen the show and they liked what we brought to it,” he adds.

“So that’s important to me.”

Stephen’s scene partner is Kate Box, who he loves to work with. (Image: Supplied)

Viewers first see Greg shirtless, around the swimming pool, doing fun dance moves for Jenny.

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“I was dreading that,” Stephen admits. “But I remember talking to [director] Jen [Leacey] about it and she was saying: ‘They’re just a really cute, funny couple and they make each other laugh.’ So I was happy to do that… as painful as it was for everyone to watch!”

So, does Stephen have to spend time maintaining his physique in case a role calls for him to take his shirt off?

“I think it’s pretty obvious I don’t!” he laughs.

“I still have never been to a gym. I keep fit just because I always seem to be moving something heavy in our garden or in our house. Beyond going for a bit of a run and doing a couple of push-ups, that’s it for me. That’s good enough.”

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In Shakedown, Stephen plays a character called Greg. (Image: Supplied)

It’s been a busy year for Stephen. After finishing Shakedown, he filmed Stan crime thriller series Two Birds with Jacki Weaver in Kalgoorlie (“an amazing experience”) and family horse-riding adventure film Chiquita with Elsa Pataky in Byron.

“I’m around a lot of horses, and I did a bit of riding in preparation,” he says. “It’s a really beautiful story.”

And, of course, for Home and Away fans, there was the thrill of Stephen’s return as Brax, alongside Bonnie Sveen as Ricky, 10 years after he left the show.

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“If you get to play a character who resonates with people the way Brax does, you just count your blessings,” he says.

“It’s such a gift.”

Who could forget the iconic river boys on Home and Away? (Image: Home and Away)

So, would he consider returning as Brax again in another 10 years?

“Maybe he’s just gone in for his fifth arthroscopy and he’s getting his tattoos lasered off,” Stephen jokes. “But, look, if they can make that exciting and set it in some remote part of Australia, you never know.”

With no word yet on whether much-loved outback medical drama RFDS will get a fourth season – “it would be nice if it happened, butI don’t know,” – Stephen is also working towards producing his own projects. He says there’s “a lot to learn”, but he’s surrounding himself with good people.

Stephen is hoping RFDS will get a fourth season. (Image: RFDS)

“I happened to stumble across a really good series of books with a compelling character, and I got together with the author and we’re working together,” he says.

“I know the characters I’m interested in playing, and I know the types of stories I like to see.

“I just think you give yourself the best shot if you find something you’re passionate about.”

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