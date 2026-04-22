Ray Meagher on reuniting with Stephen Peacocke: “Can’t get him back soon enough!”

It took 10 long years for Home and Away stars Ray Meagher and Stephen Peacocke to reunite on screen. But for fans, seeing their characters, Alf and Brax, back together was worth the wait.

And for TV WEEK Gold Logie winner Ray, it was just as exciting too.

Speaking to TV WEEK, Ray says he was “absolutely delighted” when he heard Stephen was returning to the show. The iconic actor, who has been on the show since its pilot in 1988, has enjoyed a close relationship with Stephen since he debuted in 2011. His return earlier this year brought a renewed energy to set.

It was a bittersweet farewell between Alf and Brax in recent episodes. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We get on exceptionally well,” Ray, 81, says of his friendship With Stephen. “You know, we’re both bushies; I’m from the Queensland bush [in Roma] and Steve is from the New South Wales bush [Dubbo], and we’re both former rugby players. We have a lot in common and he’s a pleasure to be around.”

When Stephen agreed to reprise his role, he did so knowing he would have scenes with Ray.

“I knew I had scenes with Ray so I was looking forward to it,” says Stephen. “We always have a good yarn and he’s just world class.”

Ray adds, it was “just like old times” as the pair filmed scenes on the beach and in the fictional Surf Club.

“He’s a bloody good actor in a wonderfully natural way,” Ray says. “He comes in quietly and does his work in an incredibly professional manner, too. Steve is the kind of guy who if you wanted to show a young actor how to do it, you’d say, have a look at this guy’

As a testament to his work ethic, Ray believes his perspective of the industry is to be admired.

“I still remember at some stage while Steve was here, the first time I think, people were complaining about the heat or that it was a long day. Steve just turned to me and said something like, ‘Mate, we’re not digging trenches’” he says with a laugh. “And it’s true. It’s not that bloody hard! He has a wonderful attitude.”

It was like no time had passed when Stephen and Ray reunited. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In a bittersweet moment, Brax, who initially left in 2016, bid farewell for a second time this week as he, Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and their son Casey returned to Western Australia.

“We can’t get him back soon enough, although that may take a while,” Ray chuckles.

As for other returning guest stars, Ray says the list is long.

“I don’t want to offend anyone by not mentioning them but without thinking, I’d love to bring back Kate Ritchie and Judy Nunn,” he says of his co-stars who played Sally Fletcher and his on-screen wide Ailsa. “I’d also bring back Cornelia Frances [who passed away in 2018] too, but sadly that won’t happen.”

Ray always has a special place in his heart for Kate Ritchie. (Credit: Channel Seven)

With Stephen’s return igniting a frenzy among fans, Ray is grateful for what the show continues to give people, including himself.

“It’s been a hell of a lot of fun doing this show over a long period. Sure, they’ve been moments of unwanted drama but they are few and far between. Look, we’re [the cast] are all very lucky and we should appreciate it.”

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven