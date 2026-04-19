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Home and Away spoilers: Tane is attacked in prison!

"Tane becomes a target."
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Despite evidence proving that Tane is innocent of drug possession, he remains behind bars in Home and Away this week – and that extra time inside puts a target on his back.

Since his arrival, Tane (Ethan Browne) has kept his head down choosing not to engage with his fellow inmates. The truth is, he’s struggling to adjust.

Meanwhile in Summer Bay, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is actively trying to get his friend out of jail after Brax (Stephen Peacocke) found the evidence needed to set him free. It was video footage, captured on baby Archie’s monitor, that proved Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) planted the drugs and framed Tane.

Tane fights for his life in prison. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Tane fights for his life

But the truth takes time and Cash is diligently getting to work on formalising his release. But it could be too late…

Back in jail, Tane spots a guard cornered by a crowd of inmates. It’s the guard who has helped him settle in. Tane rushes over to intervene but before he can act, he is tasered and beaten. Bleeding and unconscious, the mob of criminals leave him to die.

“Tane meets some people who aren’t exactly nice to him,” Ethan says. “He becomes a bit of a target.”

Unconscious and bleeding, Tane is left for dead. (Credit: Channel Seven)

A few hours later, at the hospital, Levi (Tristan Gorey) is stunned to see paramedics rushing Tane in on a gurney. He has severe injuries to his abdomen and needs urgent surgery. As Levi preps him, Jo (Maddison Brown) arrives and rushes to his side, guilt consuming her for not being with Tane throughout this ordeal.

“He risks his life to save someone else, which is exactly who Jo knows him to be,” Maddison explains. “Seeing him fighting for his life puts everything into perspective for her. She feels a deep sense of guilt for ever questioning their future, even though those feelings were coming from a very real place.”

As Tane’s life hangs in the balance, Jo is riddled with guilt. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Tane and Jo face a crossroads

Its been a difficult phase of Tane and Jo’s relationship. Despite their feelings for each other, obstacles continue to get in the way. When Tane fled for Western Australia, Jo was hurt. Since his return, Jo has struggled to adjust to Tane’s arrest and the confronting prison visits.

“Jo genuinely believed they would find Kerrie and prove his innocence, so the idea of him going on the run didn’t feel real to her,” Maddison explains. But she also understands what that decision costs him, potentially never seeing Archie again, so she can see how desperate he must have been. There are a lot of layers to it and Jo knows it is not really about her, but that does not mean it did not hurt.”

Maddison adds: “Jo is completely in love with Tane and would do anything for him but visiting him in prison forces everything into reality very quickly.”

If Tane makes it out alive, will their relationship last?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

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Profile picture of Tamara Cullen
Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

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