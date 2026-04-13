Nicole da Silva joins Home and Away — but it’s not her first time in Summer Bay

Beloved Wentworth and Doctor Doctor star Nicole da Silva is officially joining the Home and Away cast! However, it’s not the first time that the Aussie actor has appeared in Summer Bay.

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After months of secrecy, the Logie-winner can now reveal that this time around she will be portraying a character named Dr. Amelia Carlisle.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of such an iconic institution,” Nicole said in a statement.

“The Home and Away team have been so welcoming, and I look forward to audiences meeting Amelia in the coming months.”

While the announcement has only just been made, whispers of the Love Me star joining the iconic soap have been swirling for a few months now. According to Nicole, it all stemmed from fans spotting her on set.

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“In the early days of filming up at Palm Beach, I had fans come out of the woodwork, and I’d hear my name being called out [while on set],” she said, per the West Australian.

“I tried to avoid their questions and the cameras, but unfortunately, there were whispers going around.”

Nicole da Silva attends the 2022 Logie Awards. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Despite her character’s name being out there, Nicole says that everything else is being kept hush-hush.

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“It’s all a bit secret-squirrels, and an ‘in the cone of silence’ kind of situation,” she joked.

“But all will be revealed soon — and I think audiences are going to get a real kick out of who I cross paths with in Summer Bay.”

In a chat with Stellar, Nicole revealed that her first scene was with the one and only, Ray Meagher.

“It was a real pinch-me moment. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I’m definitely in the Bay now. I’ve arrived.”

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Interestingly, it’s not the first time Nicole has joined the Home and Away cast.

Back in 2006, Nicole briefly played a character named Jane Sims in one episode of the Aussie soap.

Jane and Robbie’s romance was short-lived. (Image: Home and Away) Throwback! (Image: Home and Away)

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Her character appeared while Robbie (Jason Smith) and Kim (Chris Hemsworth) were on a camping trip, and had a brief dalliance with Robbie.

However, their romance was cut short when Robbie received a phone call saying his grandfather, Graham (Doug Scroope) , had had a heart attack.

You can watch Home and Away on Channel Seven on 7Plus.

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