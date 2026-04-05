Home and Away spoilers: Tane struggles to adjust to life in prison

Life in prison is inevitably grim. But Tane, who has been sentenced to prison for a crime he didn’t commit, it’s a struggle to adjust. This week on Home and Away, as Brax (Stephen Peacocke) is making moves to clear his name and earn his freedom, Tane is slowly losing control over his.

Isolated from the people he loves, Tane (Ethan Browne) knows his chances of returning to Summer Bay are slim. But Mack (Emily Weir) refuses to give up on her friend…

Tane accepts his life in prison. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Tane’s life as an inmate

In recent episodes of Home and Away, Tane returned to Summer Bay after fleeing to Western Australia, where he was housed by Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen). Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) who framed him for drug possession is nowhere to be found so he fled. It felt like the right decision at the time, but the guilt was too much, and he turned himself into police.

Now he’s an inmate in jail, trying to blend in with his surroundings. But the high-rise fences and concrete confines aren’t something he’s ever likely to get used to.

This week, Tane hangs back the exercise yard, cautious about making friends, despite encouragement from one of the guards.

Tane gets some friendly advice from the guards. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Tane’s just going through the motions at this point, of what prison will be and how long he’ll be in there,” Ethan tells TV WEEK.

Tane’s first phone call is to Harper (Jessica Redmayne), who is struggling to comprehend a life for baby Archie without his father. But Tane makes her promise never to bring Archie to the prison to visit – it’s a heartbreaking moment for a man who values family above all else.

Is Tane and Jo’s future in doubt?

The next day Mack (Emily Weir) and Jo (Maddison Brown) visit with bad news: they still can’t find Kerrie (Sara Wiseman). Tane is disappointed.

Jo is left shaken after her visit to see Tane in jail (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Tane was holding out hope that she would be found. He put a lot of faith and trust in his friends to come through,” Ethan says of Tane’s disappointment.

When Jo and Mack get home, Jo admits she was rattled by their visit to Tane and isn’t sure their relationship can survive his sentence. Mack, sensing the urgency of the situation, makes a call to her brother Dean, then to an unknown member of the River Boys – she has an idea and wants to meet.

Mack has a plan. But will it work? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Meanwhile, nearby, young Casey (Austin Cutcliffe) has unknowingly stumbled upon a piece of evidence that could hold the key to freeing Tane. But, without realising it’s crucial evidence, will Casey ignore it or tell someone?

Also This Week…

Brax is readying himself to face the music himself as he tries to clear his name with police. 10 years of being on the run is a long time and now, he might finally get his life back. Brax hugs Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and Casey goodbye, not knowing what’s to come, and heads to the station to meet Sergeant Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) about his case.

This could be the day that everything changes – for better or for worse.

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven.