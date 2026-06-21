Home and Away spoilers: Mali faces a dangerous emergency

It feels like one problem after another in Summer Bay at the moment. And this week on Home and Away, Mali is forced into a dangerous rescue mission!

Meanwhile, Richie’s (Rocco Forrester-Sach) future is also on the line after accidentally shooting his superior officer David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor). Now he’s facing the consequences as an investigation into the accident begins. Does he have a future on the force – or in Summer Bay at all?

Richie’s world is crumbling around him. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Is Richie’s career over?

Richie was trying to catch a suspect but, while doing so, ignored his superiors’ orders and fired without cause, hitting David.

“Richie is mortified,” Rocco explains to TV WEEK. “Shooting the man that he not only idolises but had begun to form a bond with sends a mix of terror, shame and guilt through his body. He can’t believe what he’s done and needs to fix it, however he can.”

Despite Richie’s repeated attempts to make amends, David isn’t in the right headspace to hear it and his daughters, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) and Jo (Maddison Brown), won’t let Richie forget what he did. To make matters worse, Richie has broken up with Abigail (Hailey Pinto) to protect her and is now lonelier than ever.

Mali hears a cry for help during his surf lesson. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Mali’s daring rescue

Meanwhile, Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) surf lessons are in full swing when he hears a cry for help. A swimmer is struggling but, as Mali looks around, there are no lifeguards to be seen. Panicking, he abandons his group and swims out to help the woman, dragging her back to the shore. She’s okay – but Mali is not.

In a rage, he storms into the Surf Club and berates John (Shane Withington) Will action be taken, or will this be the first of even more frightening incidents?

The swimmer is rescued. But Mali is livid. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Elsewhere on the beach Abigail finds Richie and, despite being angry at him for ditching her, she reluctantly asks if he’s okay. In emotional scenes, the rookie breaks down, clearly at a loss as to what to do.

“All he’s ever wanted is to be a cop. There is no Plan B,” Rocco says.

Later in the week, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) gets news from the police conduct commission and relays it to Richie: His employment has been terminated immediately and his gun licence revoked. Richie wonders if he should appeal but Cash urges him to consider if this is the right career…

What will he do?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven