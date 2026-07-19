Home and Away spoilers: Beau resorts to blackmail

While Home and Away fans have witnessed the ugly side of Beau, the locals of Summer Bay have remained blissfully unaware – until now. But Beau’s aggression targets multiple people – including Harper, Sonny and Remi – this week.

Just how far will he go to make his point?

Beau’s terror begins

Harper (Jessica Redmayne) has been none the wiser to her boyfriend’s drug dealer lifestyle and, despite quite a few red flags, believes she’s found the perfect man. She even agreed to download a tracking app so Beau always knows where she is!

Beau takes his aggression to the next level. (Credit: Channel Seven)

But, when she takes Archie to visit Marilyn (Emily Symons) and goes off route from what was planned, Beau (Blake Richardson) becomes hostile. Arguing her explanation only inflames the situation and Beau grabs her wrist, not letting go until he’s bruised it. Shaken, Harper flees.

“It isn’t until things turn dire that she finally has to accept this isn’t the fantasy she’d hoped for,” Jessica tells TV WEEK.

Remi’s ultimatum

Later, Beau takes Sonny (Ryan Bown) to task for not completing any drug deals with prospective clients. Money-poor and desperate, Sonny agreed to sell steroids at the gym in exchange for getting his own next batch.

The truth is, having Remi (Adam Rowland) lurking around, as well as girlfriend Dana (Ally Harris), Sonny is finding it increasingly difficult to meet clients and keep his secret.

Sonny has his hands full with Beau, while Dana has her own plans. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Unbeknown to him, Dana has big plans for their future: she’s planning to propose! That night she sets everything up, unaware of what Sonny is up to…

Meanwhile, Remi suspects his best mate stole his wallet and begins to snoop on Sonny. When he notices a heated exchange with Beau at the gym, he realises the whole truth – and how much danger Sonny could be in.

What will Remi do? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Livid, Remi approaches Beau and threatens to tell Harper everything if he doesn’t let Sonny off the hook. To Remi’s surprise, Beau makes his own counter-threat in return: pay him half a million dollars.

“Remi finds Beau quite unsettling,” Adam says. “The aggression is taken to a whole new level.”

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven