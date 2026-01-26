Home and Away’s Ryan Bown marries partner Natalie Spence in gorgeous Sydney Harbour ceremony

Home and Away star Ryan Bown has tied the knot with his partner Natalie Spence!

The actor, who plays Sonny on the beloved soap, said ‘I do’ to his long-term partner in a sunny, harbour-side ceremony in Sydney surrounded by their nearest and dearest on Saturday.

Natalie looked absolutely gorgeous in a short white dress with a long veil, while Ryan wore a neat cream suit.

The ceremony was attended by their family and friends, including Ryan’s former Home and Away co-star Matt Evans.

(Image: Instagram / scattyrosexx) (Image: Instagram / racheldirenzo)

Before Ryan landed his role on Home and Away in early 2025, he and Natalie were living in London. Ryan had spent the last five years in the UK and had started gaining traction in the industry. It was also where his romance with British actor Natalie began.

But the day he received the call from Summer Bay, the couple found themselves at a crossroads.

“The timing was wild,” Ryan, 31, told TV WEEK at the time.

“My landlord was selling our apartment, so we had to leave. The day we moved was the day of my final audition. We were in an empty apartment with a bottle of champagne and pizza waiting until midnight to do my final round over Zoom. Two days later, I got the offer.”

The loved up newlyweds! (Credit: Instagram / Kylebown)

It was a big move for the couple, but it was Natalie who urged him to take the role.

“I love London and my partner is British, so it involved her coming over as well. But she was the one who got me over the line,” he said.

“She said, ‘I’m keen for the adventure. Let’s go’. Three days later, I flew home.”

Home and Away’s Ryan Bown with his now wife Natalie Spence. (Image: Instagram / Ryan Bown)

It wasn’t long until Ryan popped the question in April 2025, and now, it’s only fitting that Sydney Harbour — the iconic monument representative of their big adventure — was where they tied the knot.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

