  •  
Home and Away spoilers: Justin and Leah’s marriage crumbles

Is it really over?
In the aftermath of the train crash that put multiple lives on the line in Home and Away, passengers are now trying their best to recover and move on. But, for Remi, it’s a difficult road ahead as he grapples with his recent diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Justin (James Stewart) makes a heartbreaking announcement to Leah (Ada Nicodemou) that will leave his marriage in tatters.

In an emotional week, Remi (Adam Rowland) chooses to take on the burden of his condition all by himself, blocking out friends and family who are none the wiser that he is suffering from a brain tumour.

The mass was uncovered during an examination by Dr Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) after the crash. Instead of seeking treatment, Remi ignored medical advice and left the hospital. Now, he is constantly dodging Levi’s calls and avoiding his best friend Sonny (Ryan Bown), who was also inured in the crash.

Then, Remi takes drastic action – he shuts down the record label and plans to deposit a million dollars into Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) bank account.

Up in flames: Remi puts his business cards into the fire. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Before he does, he confides in her husband, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), about his diagnosis and warns him not to say a word to Eden. But can Cash really lie to his wife?

As Eden watches Remi cancel his music contracts, she begins to wonder what is going on and seeks out her brother to see if everything went okay at the hospital. Levi, under patient confidentiality, clues in that Remi hasn’t disclosed his condition to Eden and decides to make a house call.

Cash knows the truth about Remi. But will he tell Eden? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Remi, however, dismisses the doctor’s concerns and continues to lie, telling Eden that he had a head injury from the crash but it’s nothing serious.

But that night, Remi is alone in the studio when a seizure takes over.

Will he be okay?

Also This Week…

They say you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. And, for Leah, those words ring heartbreakingly true this week, when Justin tells her that he now wants out of their marriage.   

It’s over: Justin tells Leah he wants out of their marriage. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Since their nephew Theo (Matt Evans) died, the couple have struggled to find common ground, with escalating arguments pushing them apart. But, in the aftermath of the train crash, which left Justin severely injured, Leah has realised her wrongs.

Now it seems it’s too late – and Justin admits he doesn’t want to be married to her anymore. Is it truly over?

Plus!

Tane doesn’t trust Kerrie. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Elsewhere, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is growing weary of her mother’s tricks to paint Tane (Ethan Browne) as a controlling father to Archie.

“Deep down, Kerrie’s intentions are good but she falls back into old tricks and habits with her incessant lies and manipulation,” Jessica says of her actions.

Kerrie’s apology fails. (Channel Seven)

But now Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) tries a new tactic to win back her daughter’s trust. At the gym Kerrie issues an apology to Tane – but it doesn’t land quite the way she hoped. He doesn’t trust her and, now, neither does Harper.

It’s a crushing blow for Kerrie, who silently vows to find a way back to her grandson – even if that means getting Tane out of the picture…

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

Tamara Cullen Deputy Editor

Tamara Cullen is the Deputy Editor at TV WEEK, where she brings her passion for TV, streaming, film and storytelling to life through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, and breaking entertainment news. With a Bachelor of Communication and degree in Public Relations, as well as years of experience across the industry, Tamara is the go-to source for the latest news in pop culture. When she’s not on the red carpet, you’ll find her curled up with a good coffee, binge-watching TV with her two labradors, or more likely, chasing her adorable kids.  

