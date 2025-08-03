Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart tell: ‘We’re one happy family!’

Twelve months have passed since Home and Away stars Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart made their red carpet debut at the TV WEEK Logie Awards. Tonight, the couple are more loved-up than ever as they walked hand in hand at The Star, Sydney.

“We’re old news now!” Ada, 48, joked to TV WEEK on the red carpet. “This time around I feel like I have my best friend with me and it’s a lovely thing to do together.”

Reflecting on their experience of making a debut as a couple, James, 49, explains that while they weren’t nervous, they wanted to ensure their children were on board. Ada is mum to son Johnas with ex-husband Chris Xipolitas, while James has one daughter, Scout, with ex-partner and Love Child actress Jessica Marais.

A match made in TV heaven! Ada and James more in love than ever. (Credit: Instagram)

“The only thing thing that mattered were our kids,” James says. “That our kids knew and agreed.”

“They get along so well,” Ada adds. “They’re like brother and sister now.”

As for the fan reaction, Ada likens it to learning two characters are together on your favourite show.

“It’s like finding out Kylie and Jason [who were co-stars on Neighbours] were together,” she says with a smile.

Ada and James say their kids get along like brother and sister. (Credit: Instagram)

While Ada and James are happier than ever, their joy is only surpassed by their excitement for co-star Lynne McGranger, who is nominated for the Gold Logie.

“She’s my best buddy and it’s so well deserved,” Ada says.

“What an incredible career,” James adds. “To have survived – and I use that word – for 33 years and still come out so beautiful and lovely, and so Australian, is amazing.”

