Home and Away stars shine on the 2025 TV WEEK Logies red carpet

Stone the flamin’ crows! The cast of Home and Away have begun arriving on the 2025 Logies red carpet – held at The Star in Sydney – for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards. And strewth! They all look incredible.

Now sit back, relax and pour yourself a glass of bubbly as we share with you all the best looks and moments from TV’s night of nights.

Ada and James attend their second TV WEEK Logie Awards together. (Credit: Getty)

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart

Looking like they had just stepped out of a fairytale, lovebirds Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart couldn’t keep their eyes off each other as they made their way down the red carpet.

While Ada stunned in a custom Velani gown, James looked as handsome as ever in a custom-made Theodore tux and shirt.

“Ready for another beautiful Logies,” Ada captioned a series of snaps on Instagram.

Gold Logie nominee Lynne McGranger took the time to chat to fans as she made her way down the red carpet. (Credit: Getty)

Lynne McGranger

Stepping out with her daughter Clancy, Gold Logie nominee Lynne McGranger is already a winner in the style stakes. The 72-year-old wowed in a Diane Lewis Couture gown. “Absolutely obsessed,” she said of her ensemble.

Emily is beautiful in black. (Credit: Getty)

Emily Symons

The actress never puts a foot wrong on the red carpet, this time giving us an unforgettable black dress by Velani which she perfectly matched with jewels by Calleija Jewellers.

Shane Withington attends the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Shane Withington

Everyone’s favourite lifeguard used his red carpet moment to make a statement by holding up a badge which read Free Palestine.

Emily Weir

The brunette beauty knows how to turn heads. Rocking an all white ensemble by Krzysztof, Emily almost suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction but managed to stay calm and collected while posing on the red carpet.

Jessica Redmayne attends the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards. (Credit: Getty)

Jessica Redmayne

Jessica didn’t let the rain dampen her parade. The actress is pretty in pink in this breathtaking gown.

Stephanie Panozzo stuns in red. (Credit: Getty)

Stephanie Panozzo

Stephanie dazzled in a radiant red dress.

Maddison kept her look elegant and classy. (Credit: Getty)

Maddison Brown

She may be a new face in the Bay, but Maddison certainly looked like a red carpet regular as she posed for snaps.

Most Popular New Talent nominee Hailey Pinto. (Credit: Getty)

Hailey Pinto

Hailey is up for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent so it’s no wonder she wanted to stand out from the crowd in this fiery red gown.

Former Home and Away hunk Tai Hara walks the red carpet. (Credit: Getty)

Tai Hara

He may have left Summer Bay in 2016, but fans haven’t forgotten Tai, or his onscreen character Andy Barrett. So, for all those long-time viewers out there…you’re welcome!

