Home and Away stars shine on the 2025 TV WEEK Logies red carpet

Stone the flamin’ crows! The cast of Home and Away have begun arriving on the 2025 Logies red carpet – held at The Star in Sydney – for the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards. And strewth! They all look incredible.
Now sit back, relax and pour yourself a glass of bubbly as we share with you all the best looks and moments from TV’s night of nights.
Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart
Looking like they had just stepped out of a fairytale, lovebirds Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart couldn’t keep their eyes off each other as they made their way down the red carpet.
While Ada stunned in a custom Velani gown, James looked as handsome as ever in a custom-made Theodore tux and shirt.
“Ready for another beautiful Logies,” Ada captioned a series of snaps on Instagram.
Lynne McGranger
Stepping out with her daughter Clancy, Gold Logie nominee Lynne McGranger is already a winner in the style stakes. The 72-year-old wowed in a Diane Lewis Couture gown. “Absolutely obsessed,” she said of her ensemble.
Emily Symons
The actress never puts a foot wrong on the red carpet, this time giving us an unforgettable black dress by Velani which she perfectly matched with jewels by Calleija Jewellers.
Shane Withington
Everyone’s favourite lifeguard used his red carpet moment to make a statement by holding up a badge which read Free Palestine.
Emily Weir
The brunette beauty knows how to turn heads. Rocking an all white ensemble by Krzysztof, Emily almost suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction but managed to stay calm and collected while posing on the red carpet.
Jessica Redmayne
Jessica didn’t let the rain dampen her parade. The actress is pretty in pink in this breathtaking gown.
Stephanie Panozzo
Stephanie dazzled in a radiant red dress.
Maddison Brown
She may be a new face in the Bay, but Maddison certainly looked like a red carpet regular as she posed for snaps.
Hailey Pinto
Hailey is up for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent so it’s no wonder she wanted to stand out from the crowd in this fiery red gown.
Tai Hara
He may have left Summer Bay in 2016, but fans haven’t forgotten Tai, or his onscreen character Andy Barrett. So, for all those long-time viewers out there…you’re welcome!