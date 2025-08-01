Magda Szubanski to be inducted into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame

Comedic chameleon and Australian TV royalty Magda Szubanski has been announced as this year’s inductee for the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

The long-standing actress, performer and comedian will be honoured with the prestigious award during the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards on Sunday August 3.

Magda, 64, will become the fifth female recipient of the award, which recognises outstanding and continued contribution to the Australian television culture by an individual, group of individuals or program, since the ceremonial event began in 1984.

Magda will become the 35th inductee into the TV WEEK Logie Awards Hall of Fame.

For comedy fans, Magda will forever be the netball tragic with a big heart, Sharon Strzelecki on Kath & Kim, or the outrageous star of sketch shows Full Frontal (1993), The D-Generation (1986) and Fast Forward (1989).

Advertisement

She has become a cultural icon whose storytelling and humour has shaped the Australian vernacular and pushed the boundaries of what we have come to see, and love, on screen.

For her enduring performance in Kath & Kim, alongside Gina Riley and Jane Turner in the titular roles, Magda found fans across multiple generations.

The comedy series, which ran from 2002-2007 and spawned two feature films and a short-lived American spin-off, continues to be a pillar of the Australian pop culture landscape.

Kath & Kim became a landmark show of Australian TV.

Advertisement

With a legacy that spans nearly four decades, Magda has found moments of magic in cinematic stories such as Babe (1995), Happy Feet (2006) and The Golden Compass (2007).

In theatre, she has joined several productions such Guys & Dolls and A Funny Things Happened On The Way to The Forum, to name just a few. She’s also an accomplished author.

Away from the screen, Magda’s advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights holds a personal reverence for the star and the Australian community, and her fight for the Marriage Equality Act earned her an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2018.

This continued dedication and respect was translated to the screen when she officiated the first same-sex wedding on Neighbours. The television event wasn’t just a moment, but a proud movement.

Advertisement

Magda was part of history when Neighbours aired the first on-screen same-sex wedding after marriage equality became legal in Australia (Credit: 10).

Magda, who announced in May that she is battling stage 4 mantle Cell Lymphoma, continues to find humour and heart throughout her journey, with an endearing honesty that is true to her character.

Her induction as the 35th Hall Of Fame recipient is not just a recognition of her illustrious career but a celebration of her remarkable personality and enduring relationship with Australian audiences.

Advertisement

The 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards will air Sunday August 3, 7.30pm, on Channel Seven and 7Plus

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.