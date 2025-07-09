This year’s list of Gold Logie nominees is unlike any we’ve ever seen before.

In the running for the 2025 Gold Logie are six female Australian celebrities and one male Australian celebrity.

TV presenters Ally Langdon, Julia Morris, Lisa Millar, Sonia Kruger and Poh Ling Yeow are in the running alongside Home & Away’s Lynne McGranger and comedian Hamish Blake.

The Logies will be broadcasted live from The Star on Sunday, August 3.

With a month to go until Australian TV’s ‘night of nights’, fans are already placing their bets on who will take home the coveted Gold Logie.

At this stage, Lynne McGranger, who has played the beloved character of Irene Roberts on Home & Away for the past 33 years, is tipped to take home the little gold statue.

At the time of publishing, Lynne’s odds of winning are sitting at $1.53 on Sportsbet.

Lynne winning the Gold Logie this year would be fitting as she announced in February that she will be leaving the long-running soap this year.

“After almost 33 years in my dream role and working everyday with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life,” she said in a statement released by Channel 7.

“I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers — whose doors are always open — for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Next up after Lynne, is Channel 9 presenter Ally Langdon. The A Current Affair host’s odds are currently sitting at $4.33 on Sportsbet.

“It’s incredibly exciting and it’s off the back of an amazing year, so I feel incredibly privileged,” she told TV WEEK recently. “You grow up wanting to be a journalist but I never expected to get as far as I have. To host the Olympic Games in Paris and helm ACA is such an honour.”

In third place is currently Lisa Millar, the host of the ABC’s Muster Dogs and Back Roads. Her nomination comes off the back of years of intense trolling.

“I cannot confirm or deny if I raised the middle finger to an imaginary world out there,” she told the Daily Telegraph in June. “I may have hidden it behind my palm … it felt good.”

In fourth place is comedian and long-time host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Julia Morris, whose odds are sitting at $8.50 at the time of publishing. This is Julia’s fourth Gold Logie nomination.

“I’m definitely still surprised about this,” she told TV WEEK. “Because sometimes you think it’s someone else’s turn.”

“In the early days I was whinging because I wanted a nomination and then, when you do, it’s: ‘Oh God!’ It’s a lot to take in.”

Next up is two-time Gold Logie winner Hamish Blake, who desperately hopes he doesn’t win. His odds are sitting $11.

“I’m just going to put it on record: never should someone win it less than I should win it this year. I think in this climate, in this day and age, the only guy getting up to win is the last thing anyone wants to see,” he told news.com.au at the announcement of the nominees.

“I’m very happy to be nominated, a wonderful bunch of ladies I’m with… my god, it would be just a disaster if I won it.”

(Credit: Instagram)

After Hamish, fans think celebrity chef and TV presenter Poh Ling Yeow could take home the Gold Logie, with her odds sitting at $13.

While appearing on The Project in June, Poh let slip that she actually found out she was nominated three weeks before it was announced.

“I’d actually just done Have You Been Paying Attention? and a Channel 10 publicist pulled me aside and said, ‘Oh, just got a little bit of housekeeping to do’,” she explained on the show.

“I was kind of milling around with the comedians — because I’m a bit of a… you know, like hanging out with comedians — and she’s like, ‘Just hang out in the corridor for a bit’.

“She sat me down in the boardroom and said, ‘So…’ I thought she was going to leave or I thought it was about her — because I love her. And she goes, ‘Ah, so yeah, you’ve been nominated for…’ and I was just so bamboozled. I couldn’t believe it.”

And finally, 2023 winner Sonia Kruger’s odds of taking home the Gold Logie again sit at $17.

