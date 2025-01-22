While all our favourite stars rough the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle wearing nothing but daggy khaki shorts, red T-shirts and Akubras, we can always rely on co-host Julia Morris for some much-needed fashion relief.
Whether she opts for glamourous frocks, tailored suits or designer athletic wear, the 56-year-old comedian never disappoints with both her on-screen and off-screen looks.
In need of some outfit inspiration? We’ve rounded up some of Julia Morris‘ best fashion moments.
Julia loves a bit of blue! She paired this Rebecca Vallance dress with some platform electric blue sneakers.
Another stunning jungle number from Palm Noosa!
To kick off the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity, Julia wore this gorgeous pale blue satin dress from LEO LIN.
Julia rocked this black tulle number on the runway!
The TV host walked the Glam Up Runway at Melbourne Fashion Festival in March 2024.
She never fails to make a statement on a red carpet!
Morris was spotted at the TV Week Logie Awards breakfast wearing the Offset Bloom dress from Sussan.
Although the dress is currently out of stock, you can score the shirt version for less than $40 here!
We can always count on Julia to bring the sparkle to any outfit.
The comedian accessorised her vintage inspired dress with a pair of iridescent sneakers from ASOS.
It was all about the details in this birthday look, with Julia showing off Punjaban Diva Jewellery earrings and Wink glasses.
Julia celebrated her 55th birthday in the jungle, and wore a dress that made the birthday girl shine, which was by Camilla Franks and her eponymous label CAMILLA.
Julia is definitely pretty in pink in this dress from Country Road!
This Kate Ford dress is so very pretty, but much of the comments below this photo were about the toned legs Julia has on display!
Julia donned another divine LEO LIN dress, and paired it with eye-popping pink heels from Wittner.
Julia paired a statement dress from LEO LIN with shoes from Wittner and stylish prescription glasses from Winkoptom.
Celebrating returning to South Africa for I’m a Celeb in a gorgeous sunflower dress from Leolin, casual chic sneakes from Adidas and jewels by Punjabandiva jewellery.
Julia donned this stunning red dress for the 2022 finale!
The dress was designed by Cristina Tridente, with accessories by Pierre Winter Fine Jewels.
As the competition heated up in the jungle for finale week, so to did Julia’s wardrobe!
She looked jungle-chic in this leopard print wrap dress by Aussie designer Rebecca Vallance.
Julia channeled her feminine beauty in this pink button-up dress by Italian fashion house Max Mara.
Julia paid homage to beloved late Aussie designer Carla Zampatti by wearing one of her designs on the final week of I’m a Celeb.
She teamed the green frock with ASOS wedges and jewels from Punjab and Diva.
“This blue & white is exactly my cup of tea!” Julia quipped in this
frock by Belinda International.
“What about this insanely beautiful Camilla,” Julia gushed over this gown by boho pattern queen Camilla Franks.
Julia showed off her toned legs in this Sacha Drake mini dress. To make the glam look slightly more jungle-appropriate, Julia added a pair of Adidas sneakers.
“The whole outfit is just glorious,” Julia gushed over this ensemble, which includes Karl Lagerfeld sneakers, Frankies trousers and an embellished jacket by Joey The Label.
“Pasduchas is just a never fail label. I love them,” Julia captioned this photo from the third week of I’m a Celebrity filming.
Proving she’s every inch the glam TV host, Julia rocked this “light blue gem” dress by Sheike and earrings by Gemagesty Jewellery.
This “absolute bombshell” pink dress featuring a sweetheart neckline was custom made for Julia by South Australian designer Cristina Tridente.
She styled the sleek look with ASOS wedges and clear-frames by Wink Optometrists.
“Under the sun-brella in this perfect colour denim dress 👗” Julia captioned this pic alongside Chris.
This Review button up dress hugged Julia’s sensational figure in all the right places.
Julia deviated from her signature midi dresses in this Camilla bomber jacket and trousers ensemble.
Julia looked a million dollars in this wrap dress by high-end Aussie designer Zimmerman.
And of course, she matched her signature frames to the deep blue hues of the frock.
Julia proves that printed, bohemian maxi dresses work perfectly with a pair of sneakers.
The TV personality opted for this “floaty dreamboat” dress by the label Once Was, with a pair of Adidas Originals.
“Total Green Dream,” Julia captioned this pic from the second week of shooting for I’m a Celeb.
She looked every inch the jungle queen in this emerald Karen Millen button-up dress.
Julia rocked this yellow print midi from high-end Aussie designer Rebecca Vallance.
To finish off the look, she wore classic wedged heels by ASOS and earrings by Gemajesty Jewellery.
Always one to support iconic Australian designers, Julia donned this white midi dress by Zimmerman on Sunday night’s episode.
She also rocked ASOS wedges and earrings by Gemajesty Jewellery.
Julia opted for a midi dress by old-faithful Aussie brand Country Road during the 2022 return of I’m a Celeb.
For a pop of colour, the TV personality added a bold red lip, and kept her signature glasses simple with clear frames.
Julia showed off her toned legs in this printed mini dress by Aussie fashion label Leo Lin.
She accessorised with glasses by Wink Optometrists and a gold-detailed belt from Sheike, and Novo wedges.
The comedian opted for a more laid-back look during I’m a Celeb‘s premiere week.
Julia rocked this baby pink blazer and short set by South Of The Border, a Decjuba The Label camisole and her favourite Adidas sneakers.
“What sort of fresh dreamy madness is this pink Aussie oasis by Zimmermann,” Julia captioned this post.
To finish off the fashion-forward look, Julia added ASOS wedges, Wink glasses and Punjaban Diva Jewellery.
“The suit of my dreams,” Julia captioned this post alongside co-host Dr Chris Brown.
The fuchsia pink pant suit featuring a silver embellishments was custom designed and made by Cristina Tridente. Julia added extra flair with earrings by Ronza George Jewellery and sneakers by Adidas.
Despite filming in the sweltering summer in the Aussie outback, Julia still managed to look glamourous in this Belinda International midi dress.
For footwear, the 53-year-old stuck to her signature wedged heels by Novo.
This photo is proof Julia can wear even the most simple of outfits and still make it look fab!
She wore a puffer jacket by All About Eve, pants by Once Was and pink frames by Wink Optometrists.