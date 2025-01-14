Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

The first contestant to enter the jungle in I’m A Celebrity 2025 has been revealed

Poor unfortunate soul.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

A brand new collection of bright-eyed celebrity contestants are swapping out their lives of comfort for cots, dirt and bugs in the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Out of Here! Australia

Advertisement

Julia Morris will return as I’m A Celebrity host alongside wildlife warrior Robert Irwin for a second season. 

i'm a celebrity... get me out of here australia 2025 contestants
Julia and Robert return to host the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity. (Credit: Ten)

But with the many twists and challenges often presented on I’m A Celebrity, it’s reasonable to say that Julia and Robert will be the only constant in 2025. 

We viewers will remain in the comfort of our walls, laughing while these unfortunate celebrities will face extreme tasks. However, no one will quite make us laugh like Welsh reality TV star, Callum Hole in the 2024 season. 

Advertisement

Despite last year’s stellar line-up of contestants, we must put them aside to make room for the 2025 list of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia contestants. 

In mid-January, Channel Ten teased fans with the identity of one contestant. Continue scrolling to find out which celebrity contestants are heading into the South African jungle in 2025.

matty j i'm a celebrity 2025 contestant

Matty J

Leading Man

From handing out roses on The Bachelor Australia to living in the jungle. The first contestant to be revealed is Matty ‘J’ Johnson. 

Matty appeared on the fifth season of The Bachelor in 2017, where he chose now wife Laura Byrne. Since their appearance on the reality show, they have welcomed two children Marlie-Mae and Lola. 

“Cat (or lion) is out of the bag! It’s always been a dream of mine to survive in the African jungle on nothing but zebra testicles and cold beans and this year it’s going to be a reality. Wish me luck,” he wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement