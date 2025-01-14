i'm a celebrity... get me out of here australia 2025 contestants

A brand new collection of bright-eyed celebrity contestants are swapping out their lives of comfort for cots, dirt and bugs in the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Out of Here! Australia.

Julia Morris will return as I’m A Celebrity host alongside wildlife warrior Robert Irwin for a second season.

Julia and Robert return to host the 2025 season of I’m A Celebrity. (Credit: Ten)

But with the many twists and challenges often presented on I’m A Celebrity, it’s reasonable to say that Julia and Robert will be the only constant in 2025.

We viewers will remain in the comfort of our walls, laughing while these unfortunate celebrities will face extreme tasks. However, no one will quite make us laugh like Welsh reality TV star, Callum Hole in the 2024 season.

Despite last year’s stellar line-up of contestants, we must put them aside to make room for the 2025 list of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia contestants.

In mid-January, Channel Ten teased fans with the identity of one contestant. Continue scrolling to find out which celebrity contestants are heading into the South African jungle in 2025.

Matty J Leading Man From handing out roses on The Bachelor Australia to living in the jungle. The first contestant to be revealed is Matty ‘J’ Johnson. Matty appeared on the fifth season of The Bachelor in 2017, where he chose now wife Laura Byrne. Since their appearance on the reality show, they have welcomed two children Marlie-Mae and Lola. “Cat (or lion) is out of the bag! It’s always been a dream of mine to survive in the African jungle on nothing but zebra testicles and cold beans and this year it’s going to be a reality. Wish me luck,” he wrote on Instagram. Advertisement

