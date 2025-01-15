Out of all The Bachelor Australia couples to have won the series, Matty J and Laura Byrne still seem to be everything the show promises and more.

Since leaving The Bachelor they have famously swapped roses, stilettos, and cocktails, for nappies, toys in the living room, dirty bibs and more love than ever. Fatherhood even inspired Matty J to write a children’s book called Two Doting Dads The Quest For Free Time, which takes a humorous look at the reality of having kiddos.

In 2019 the couple welcomed their first daughter, Marlie-Mae, after becoming engaged on their babymoon two months prior.

Matty J and Laura Byrne share family snaps from a weekend getaway with her family(Credit: Instagram)

Then in February 2021, the proud parents doubled their love when Laura gave birth to their second daughter, Lola.

Of course, it’s been no easy feat going from a family of two, to three, then to four, but in a Q&A on her Instagram, Laura revealed how she juggles motherhood and work life.

“With help,” revealed Laura. “Marlie is in daycare a couple of days a week, and Matt is really hands-on, we parent 50/50 and mutually respect each other’s careers,’ she explained.

“Lola comes to work with me when I’m in the office, and Matt has her when Brittany and I podcast, we just make it work.

“It isn’t always pretty, and we don’t always nail it, but it’s worth it.”

Laura and Matty J make for a great team, and there’s no denying that the girls are the spitting image of their mumma.

Lola is the spitting image of her mother, Laura, in recent family photos.(Credit: Instagram)

Take some time to enjoy the adorable family of four with our gallery of their most precious, hilarious, and cute moments together.

