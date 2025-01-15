Out of all The Bachelor Australia couples to have won the series, Matty J and Laura Byrne still seem to be everything the show promises and more.
Since leaving The Bachelor they have famously swapped roses, stilettos, and cocktails, for nappies, toys in the living room, dirty bibs and more love than ever. Fatherhood even inspired Matty J to write a children’s book called Two Doting Dads The Quest For Free Time, which takes a humorous look at the reality of having kiddos.
In 2019 the couple welcomed their first daughter, Marlie-Mae, after becoming engaged on their babymoon two months prior.
Then in February 2021, the proud parents doubled their love when Laura gave birth to their second daughter, Lola.
Of course, it’s been no easy feat going from a family of two, to three, then to four, but in a Q&A on her Instagram, Laura revealed how she juggles motherhood and work life.
“With help,” revealed Laura. “Marlie is in daycare a couple of days a week, and Matt is really hands-on, we parent 50/50 and mutually respect each other’s careers,’ she explained.
“Lola comes to work with me when I’m in the office, and Matt has her when Brittany and I podcast, we just make it work.
“It isn’t always pretty, and we don’t always nail it, but it’s worth it.”
Laura and Matty J make for a great team, and there’s no denying that the girls are the spitting image of their mumma.
Take some time to enjoy the adorable family of four with our gallery of their most precious, hilarious, and cute moments together.
At the start of 2021 they were still a family of three, with Marlie-Mae, Laura and Matty J getting ready for Lola’s arrival.
Here they are enjoying some down-time before Lola’s birth.
Finally, Lola arrived! Although Laura was probably tired, her daughter Marlie couldn’t hide her glee at becoming a big sister.
See how the family are spending lockdown in the clip below!
Laura Byrne bored in lockdown with daughter Lola
A trip the the zoo is every toddler’s dream, though Lola seemed to sleep through it.
Matty J seems to have taken on father-of-two duties without any apprehension.
Watch ihs adorable video of Marlie-Mae below.
Matty J and Laura’s daughter Marlie prepares Olympic gymnastic routine
Soaking up the sun at the beach, Laura and Marlie-Mae were even wearing matching smiles.
See the proud parents’ sweet update on Lola below.
Matty J’s baby daughter achieves new milestone
The sisters are adorable bonding together – and is that a little smile on Lola’s face?
“Meet the Johnsons….. well, almost,” Laura jokingly captioned this picture. We also want to know when Laura will become a Johnson – do we hear wedding bells?
For Father’s Day 2021, Matty couldn’t help but be grateful for his girls.
“You all make me feel like the funniest, smartest and most loved dad in the world – please never stop!”
They’re not afraid to share the realities of parenting!
“@matthewdavidjohnson I can’t wait until we (finally) get married, settle down and have a couple kids… oh #2022 ❤️👰♀️,” Laura wrote in November 2021.
Matty looked truly tuckered out after the Christmas of 2021. But at least the kids are all smiles.
There’s nothing like a family beach day.
“One kid ate a kilo of sand the other kid ate a tadpole out of the lagoon – THIS IS LIVING!” Laura wrote in February 2022.
The bachie family were beaming bright during Laura’s 36th birthday weekend.
“Here’s to drinking margaritas on a Monday, leaving phones at the hotel and making memories with the ones I love the most 🥰,” Laura wrote on Instagram.
In a last minute, very frantic, ditch to make Easter hats for her girls, Laura was mum of the year after pulling off these creations.
“I’m just a mum armed with a hot glue gun, a can do attitude and two kids who would rather eat chalk than have a photo with me,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Thanks to everyone who joined along the wild ride that was making Easter bonnets, it was touch and go, but we brought it home 💪🏻.”
To mark Marlie-Mae’s third birthday, Matty and Laura threw a fairy-bread and piñata filled party.
“Here’s to you Marlie-Moo moo you’re one sassy, funny, sensitive, wonderfully quirky kid and we are the luckiest people on earth to be your mum and dad. ❤️.”
“I guess this makes Lola a water-melon 🍉,” Laura joked in July 2022 during a family pool day.
“Personal naptation device,” Laura wrote.
Matty recently celebrated his 35th birthday and finally fulfilled one of his dreams!
“I’ve always dreamt of spending a birthday at a waterpark in Kuta… finally after 35 years I was able to make this a reality,” he penned on Instagram.
“Merry Christmas everyone!! From two parents who just wanted a nice photo with their kids on Christmas Day – and a couple of wild nuggets who would rather be in the inflatable pool,” Laura wrote.
Laura shared this family picture from their mini holiday in Byron Bay!
“Here’s to 6 glorious days spent chlorinated, smashing ice creams with family and friends,” she wrote.
As a mum and business owner, Laura admitted Matty was “really hands-on” to make her dreams on Dancing With The Stars happen. While speaking with 7News, she revealed how important it was to her to balance her work/life in the hopes her daughters will “appreciate” her efforts.
“I guess because I do have two little girls and I do really try… taking on these sorts of new challenges like Dancing With the Stars, I want to do them because I want to be able to model to my girls that women can do all those things and still be a good mum,” she said.
Thankfully the pair have the juggling act down pact between her and Matty, but she joked she is getting “very little sleep.”
Marlie-Mae enjoyed meeting the locals on their family vacay!
“Just a couple of Christmas crackers 🎉”.
The whole family looked very festive when Laura and Matty hosted the Carols on the Beach in 2023.
In late March 2024, Matty shared a heartfelt tribute to his partner in celebration of her birthday.
“Happy birthday to the woman who is the glue that keeps this family together, is an absolute smoke show, puts up with my farts, works harder than anyone I know, never questions being in a video regardless of the level of stupidity, shows me what it is to be an amazing parent, is weirdly obsessed with plants, loses her phone every 5 min, freaks out the back door is never locked and makes my life better than I ever imagined. ❤️❤️❤️” he captioned the photo (above).
Matty J recently wrote a book along with his co-host Ash Wicks called Two Doting Dads – A Quest For Free Time. And for book week, he was able to convince one of his girls to go as him!
On Instagram, he wrote: “After spending the last 5 days trying to convince one of my kids to dress up as dad, Lola came through with the goods at the 11th hour!! The best way to wrap up one of the most stressful weeks of the year for parents. Until next year Book Week.”
Start your love journey for FREE today, with eHarmony.