Australian Idol 2025 was not short of incredible talent with Marshall Hamburger, Gisella Colletti and Iilysh Retallick as the top three contestants this season.
This year’s Australian Idol is Queensland’s Marshall Hamburger who has taken home the title and $100,000 prize money as well as an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios.
“Thank you Australia, thank you so much, you’re gonna hear a lot from me in the future, I’ll be out there,” Marshall said.
Throughout the competition, the 19-year-old sang, Higher Love, Beautiful Things, As the Days Go By, Bennie and the Jets, and Hip to be Square.
The young singer, who had been a standout throughout the season for his unique voice and charismatic stage presence, now enters the next phase of his journey with a promising future.
One of his early performances of Higher Love, left judge Amy Shark speechless, “You have this amazing way of making every song your own. It’s raw, it’s real, and you sing with so much heart.”
This authenticity became a hallmark of Marshall’s performances and helped set him apart from his competitors.
In the grand final of Australian Idol, Marshall Hamburger brought his signature energy and flair to the stage with a high-octane performance of the classic hit Shake a Tail Feather.