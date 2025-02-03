Meet The Australian Idol 2025 Contestants

The competition this year is huge for aspiring singing stars aiming to elevate their careers by winning Australian Idol.
With just 30 golden tickets up for grabs to advance to the next round, hopeful auditionees are giving it their all to convince judges Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands, and Marcia Hines that they have what it takes to win the legendary reality singing competition.
“Set to be the toughest and most surprising season yet, the judges are looking for the ultimate performer, with only room for the best of the best: a singer with the sound, style and star quality to win the heart of the nation,” the Seven statement read.
Scroll on to meet all the contestants who have progressed through to the top 30 on Australian Idol in 2025.
Iilysh Retallick
17
17-year-old Iilysh from Culcairn, NSW belted You Oughta Know by Alanis Morrissette which has secured her in the top 30 for Australian Idol.
Emma Jones
23
Emma Jones, 23, from Canberra, ACT gave us goosebumps with her rendition of To Love Somebody by Bee Gees.
John Van Beek
18
John, aged 18 from Perth, WA sang the performance of a lifetime to I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith.
William Le Brun
20
William from Melbourne, VIC, aged 20 gave a fun cover of The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.
Geistare
23
Geistare, aged 23, stunned Marcia with Flowers by Miley Cyrus.