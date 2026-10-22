From I’m A Celebrity to AFL: Everything coming to Seven in 2027

Channel Seven has revealed its 2027 line-up at its annual Upfronts, and it’s a big one.

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I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia is set to return with a new hosting duo, Bear Grylls is taking Hollywood stars on a survival journey, and there’s a big summer of cricket, the Super Bowl, and the Oscars on the way.

Here’s everything we know.

(Credit: Seven)

New shows on Seven in 2027

In huge news, Ricki-Lee Coulter and Jim Jefferies will host a brand-new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, which airs on Seven in 2027. The pair will “torment, tease and test” an all-new cast of celebrities in the African jungle.

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There are also two new game shows. Sunrise co-host Matt “Shirvo” Shirvington will front Stacks of Cash, a high-stakes show built around stacking games. Meanwhile, Shane Jacobson is set to host Caught in the Middle, where one duo takes on 100 opponents across 15 questions in the centre of a giant LED arena.

(Credit: Seven)

Adventurer Bear Grylls heads to Seven with Bear Grylls is Running Wild, taking Hollywood stars including Matthew McConaughey, Colman Domingo and Uma Thurman on a 48-hour survival journey.

Documentary fans can also look forward to the feature-length film Parky, a portrait of one of Britain’s most celebrated interviewers, Michael Parkinson, told in his own words and by those closest to him.

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On the factual and lifestyle side, the new slate includes:

Neale Whitaker’s Forever Home , following the interior design expert and his partner David Novak-Piper as they restore a heritage-listed cottage on the NSW South Coast.

, following the interior design expert and his partner David Novak-Piper as they restore a heritage-listed cottage on the NSW South Coast. Moving Houses , hosted by Clarke Gayford, which follows homeowners relocating much-loved homes to new destinations.

, hosted by Clarke Gayford, which follows homeowners relocating much-loved homes to new destinations. Force of Nature , narrated by Andrew Lincoln, a natural history series on how animals adapt to extreme weather.

, narrated by Andrew Lincoln, a natural history series on how animals adapt to extreme weather. Once In A Lifetime, in which Dr. Chris Brown takes well-known Australians on wildlife journeys around the globe.

(Credit: Seven)

Returning favourites

Several audience hits are back in 2027, including The 1% Club Australia, The 1% Club UK, The Chase Australia, and its primetime companion Larry & Friends, and Glenn & Mick’s Celebrity Intervention.

They’ll be joined by Home And Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Border Security, Highway Patrol, Off The Grid with Colin and Manu, Ooops! I Bought A Pub, 24 Hours in Police Custody, Air Crash Investigations and Ambulance: Code Red.

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Seven’s news and current affairs line-up continues with 7NEWS, 7NEWS Spotlight, Sunrise, Weekend Sunrise and The Morning Show, which marks its 20th anniversary in 2027.

(Credit: Seven)

Reality TV

Alongside I’m A Celebrity, Seven will bring back Australian Idol, My Kitchen Rules and Farmer Wants A Wife.

Earlier this month, rumours circulated that Farmer Wants A Wife had been axed, though the network moved quickly to address them. In a statement to TV Blackbox, Seven’s Managing Director of Television and Streaming, Angus Ross, said: “The show has not been cancelled. Seven will produce the next series of Farmer Wants A Wife in 2027.”

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One thing to note is that The Voice Australia wasn’t mentioned at the Upfronts, which leads to believe the show will be rested in 2027, as was previously reported by TV Blackbox in August.

(Credit: Seven)

Multi-channels

Seven’s multi-channels will also get new content next year.

7mate: Outback Truckers, Aussie Gold Hunters, Salvage Rescue Down Under, Outback Crystal Hunters, Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit and Gem Hunters Down Under, plus international titles Caught On Dashcam, Pawn Stars, Pawn Stars Do America and American Pickers.

Outback Truckers, Aussie Gold Hunters, Salvage Rescue Down Under, Outback Crystal Hunters, Aussie Snake Wranglers: Deadly Pursuit and Gem Hunters Down Under, plus international titles Caught On Dashcam, Pawn Stars, Pawn Stars Do America and American Pickers. 7two: Dramas Vera, Father Brown, Grace, Sister Boniface Mysteries, Call The Midwife and Murdoch Mysteries, plus lifestyle shows Bargain Hunt, The Yorkshire Vet and Escape To The Country.

Dramas Vera, Father Brown, Grace, Sister Boniface Mysteries, Call The Midwife and Murdoch Mysteries, plus lifestyle shows Bargain Hunt, The Yorkshire Vet and Escape To The Country. 7flix: Movies, US dramas including Law & Order, 9-1-1 and The Rookie, and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

Movies, US dramas including Law & Order, 9-1-1 and The Rookie, and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. 7Bravo: New shows The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, The Golden Life, The Valley: Persian Style, and true-crime series Snapped: Killer Moms and Snapped: Rich Bitch Rampage. New seasons of The Real Housewives of London, The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Next Gen NYC, In The City and The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys are also coming, alongside returning Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises, The Valley, Southern Charm, Summer House, Made in Chelsea and Snapped.

(Credit: Seven)

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Sport

Seven’s sport portfolio spans the AFL, cricket, Supercars (including the Bathurst 1000), horse racing, the NFL and Super Bowl, the World Surf League, the Tour Down Under and the Rugby League World Cup.

This summer’s cricket schedule is already underway. Australia hosts New Zealand in a Trans-Tasman Men’s Test Series, before the Women’s sides meet in an ODI series in March. The summer peaks with the 150th Anniversary Test between Australia and England, played at the MCG.

The AFL returns in 2027 after a record-breaking 2026 season, with the Grand Final reaching 6.5 million Australians. The Front Bar (Sam Pang, Mick Molloy and Andy Maher), Hamish McLachlan’s Unfiltered and The Agenda Setters all return.

NFL Tailgate, with Ben Graham and Cam Luke, is back too, and the network will also show Super Bowl LXI live and free on 14 February 2027.

Seven has also secured a multi-year extension to broadcast the Santos Tour Down Under. Coverage will be live on Seven, 7mate and 7plus, with every men’s and women’s daily cycling race streaming free on demand.

(Credit: Seven)

Live events

Seven’s live events return in 2027, including the Channel 7 Telethon, the Good Friday Appeal and the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

The network will also broadcast the 99th Academy Awards live and free on Seven and 7plus, along with the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

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