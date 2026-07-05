EXCLUSIVE: Eric Winter on The Rookie season 8 and why Australia is at the top of his bucket list

Eric Winter always knew his The Rookie character Sergeant Tim Bradford was a fan favourite – but he didn’t expect the show to still be breaking records eight seasons in. “No show’s growing in the ninth season,” he laughs. “They’re all going down. We’re a true unicorn.”

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As season eight of the long-running US cop drama lands, Eric speaks to Woman’s Day about the “Chenford” slow burn – the long-awaited romance between Tim and Lucy Chen – the finale that broke the internet, and why Australia is at the top of his bucket list.

“The way we’re finding new audiences… makes us one of a kind.” (Credit: Seven)

Tim gets a big promotion this season – how does he handle life away from the streets?

On one side it feels like a blessing – he’s been working for this his whole career. But at the same time it makes him appreciate what he had, because Tim loves to be in the action, out in the mix making a difference. When you’re doing paperwork and dealing with the higher-ups, it’s a totally different ballgame.

Tim and Lucy’s romance has been called a contemporary version of Ross and Rachel from Friends. Do you feel any pressure to live up to that?

Yeah, tons of pressure – it’s one of the best love stories of all time. But I think for this younger generation who didn’t grow up with that, it’s been a great newfound shift. I don’t think we’re seeing a lot of true slow-burn relationships built to that degree on network television anymore. That’s why fans are really gravitating towards it.

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Tim and Lucy (Melissa O’Neill) have a slow-burn love. (Credit: Seven)

The season ends on a major cliffhanger that’s set to send fans into a frenzy. What was your reaction when you first read that ending?

I was like, ‘Uh-oh, the internet’s going to go crazy.’ The showrunner always gives everybody what they want and then just flips it upside down and makes everybody stress out. That’s what brought the real drama and stakes.

The show’s ratings are growing going into season eight – did you ever think it would get to this point?

No, never. To predict that any show would be growing after season four or five – no one could know that. The season eight finale broke what I think was the most streamed episode in our whole series history.

The Rookie is especially big in Australia – how does it feel having such a huge fan base on the other side of the world?

I’ve never been there, but I hear the show is massive and it’s incredible the reach we’re having. Australia is honestly a bucket list place for me. I would love to get there. When I’m out internationally I see support from all ages, all types of people. That’s what I love about it, the viewership is so broad.

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“I was shocked”, Eric says of this season’s cliffhanger. (Credit: Seven)

Do you have any favourite Australian shows, and would you ever want to star in one?

I’m always down to star in anything! I would love to be on an Australian show. I know there was an NCIS: Sydney or something and that did really well, they brought it over and aired it on the US network. Get Bradford on there, that would be an epic crossover!

What’s your message for Australian fans before the season drops?

Don’t get too comfortable.

And if you had to pitch the show to someone who has never seen it?

Come with us on an adventure that’s going to make you laugh, cry, stress out and have your heart racing the entire 45 minutes it’s on.

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The Rookie, Mondays, 9pm, Seven. Stream from 6pm on 7plus

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