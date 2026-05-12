NCIS: Sydney Season 4 begins filming the ‘most adrenaline-fuelled season yet’

Buckle up, NCIS: Sydney fans! Season four has officially started filming!

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The news was confirmed by Paramount+ on Monday, with the streamer touting it’s “most adrenaline fuelled season yet”.

Welcome back, team! (Photo Credit: Maddison Woollard/Paramount+)

The series — which is famously part of the world’s most successful television franchise globally — follows the elite joint taskforce of US NCIS agents and the Australia Federal Police as they solve complicated crimes and deliver justice.

According to the press release, we can expect gold heists, illicit trades of government secrets, life-or-death stakes and “criminal mastermind mermaids”.

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We have no idea what that means but we’re excited.

Mavournee Hazel, Sean Sagar, Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance on the set of NCIS: Sydney. (Image: Instagram)

Todd Lasance is also feeling the excitement. Taking to Instagram, the former Home and Away star shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the cast as they sat down for the very first table read of the season.

“The squad back together at our first script read through season four, baby!” he wrote.

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“So grateful for everyone riding with us on this journey for 4 years 🙏 we’re cooking up something special this year! Thanks for all the love!

Meanwhile, Sara Richardson, Endemol Shine Australia’s Director of Scripted Content, is happy to be bringing work Down Under whilst showcasing what Sydney has to offer.

“NCIS: Sydney is back, and we are incredibly excited that we get to keep making this show in our own backyard, sharing Australian craft and talent with audiences around the world,” she said.

“I am immensely proud of the extraordinary team whose passion and creativity breathe life into these characters season after season. The opportunity to create jobs, champion local crews, and keep telling bold, ambitious Australian stories on this scale is important.”

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Who is in the NCIS: Sydney season 4 cast?

Thankfully, the characters you know and love are returning for a fourth season. Olivia Swann is retrurning as Special Agent Michelle Mackey, while Todd Lasance will reprise his role of Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, a sergeant wit the AFP and Mackey’s second in command.

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance lead the series. (Image: Paramount+)

They’re joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liason Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

When does NCIS: Sydney season 4 come out?

With season four currently in production, there’s no word just yet on when we can expect the series to appear on our screens. However, Paramount+ has confirmed it will be sometime in 2027.

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In the meantime, you can refresh your memory on seasons one to three HERE.

Where can I watch NCIS: Sydney?

You can watch seasons one to three of NCIS: Sydney on Paramount+.

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