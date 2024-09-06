In 2023 it was announced Australia would be getting it’s own spin-off of the hit American-crime series NCIS, filming in Sydney. Now, after an impeccable first season, NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for a second season.

With a new season, comes new challenges that the squad must face. Paramount+ is promising a much more powerful adversary coming to threaten the region and the team itself.

NCIS: Sydney returns for season two. (Image: Paramount)

Aside from the seriousness of the synopsis, the cast were overjoyed to here the show would be returning for season two, with many taking to social media to express this.

“WE ARE COMING BACK FOR SEASON 2 BABY!!!” former Home and Away star, Todd Lasance wrote. “NCIS: Sydney has been renewed for Season 2 on @cbstv and @paramountplusau Still feels like a dream……. Thankyou to every single one of you who tuned in and supported us!! Cannot wait to step back on set with our squad!”

Olivia Swann wrote: “Season ✌🏽 baby. We’re getting the fam back together! So happy. So excited. So grateful 💙”

“So excited to get back and start this journey all over again! Thank you to all of you for supporting,” Sean Sagar captioned his photo.

The precise premiere date for the second season remains unknown, however, the network has revealed it will be sometime later in the year as production is already underway.

It’s also been confirmed that two of the episodes will be set in Darwin, with filming taking place in the Northern Territory’s Top End.

Meet the NCIS: Sydney cast. (Image: Paramount)

NCIS: Sydney is the first international iteration of the franchise outside of the US, following a team of US NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as they join forces to fight against tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

The team is spearheaded by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey played by DC Legends of Tomorrow and The River Wild star, Olivia Swann.

Meanwhile, Todd Lasance stars as Olivia’s AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey.

These stars are joined by Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liasion Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

NCIS: Sydney airs in November. (Image: Instagram)

“Wow. One of the best- loved franchises in the world in the hands of one of our best production companies and an outrageously talented cast and crew,” Paramount Australia and New Zealand’s Head of Drama, Rick Maier said.

“NCIS: Sydney is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year.”

For months, NCIS: Sydney was exclusively streaming on Paramount+. However, NCIS: Sydney will bring its action-packed drama to free-to-air from Wednesday May 15, at 8:40pm on 10 and 10Play.

Endemol Shine Australia Head of Scripted, Sara Richardson said: “At the heart of NCIS are charismatic and engaging characters that audiences fall in love with.

“We have found just that with our incredible cast and the tight team they have formed. This first international iteration has all the DNA of the beloved franchise, but with a quintessentially Australian flavour.”

