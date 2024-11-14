Our favourite crime-hunting detectives are returning to Australian shores for a thrilling season two of NCIS: Sydney.

In 2023, it was revealed Australia would be getting it’s own iteration of the popular American series. The first season was a huge success with both local and international stars.

Lead star Todd Lasance gave NCIS fans a shock when he confirmed the series’ return in May 2023.

“Still feels like a dream……. Thankyou to every single one of you who tuned in and supported us!! Cannot wait to step back on set with our squad,” he wrote on Instagram.

With a new season comes new challenges, powerful adversaries, and bigger cases. As fans wait for the highly anticipated series to return, we answer all your burning questions regarding NCIS: Sydney including plot, where to watch and premiere date.

What is the plot for NCIS: Sydney season two?

In the initial few episodes of season one, it was like pulling at teeth trying to get the American and Australian detectives to work together. Somewhere in the eight-episode series, the team found their feet.

However, Paramount+ have teased the previous investigation into Rankin will reveal a “looming destructive chaos” that will threaten the region’s stability.

When does season two release?

The wait is almost over! Paramount+ Australia has confirmed NCIS: Sydney season two will premiere on the streaming platform on January 31, 2025.

As for when it will premiere on Channel Ten remains unknown. However, the first season premiered on Paramount+ in November and didn’t release on Ten until March 2024.

Who is the cast?

Some of our favourite detectives will be returning to the crime scene for NCIS: Sydney including Olivia Swann as Michelle Mackey, Todd Lasance as Jim ‘JD’ Dempsey, Sean Sagar as DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson, and William McInnes as Dr Roy Penrose.

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney in Australia:

The first season of NCIS: Sydney is available for streaming on Paramount+ and on 10Play.

Stream NCIS: Sydney on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

