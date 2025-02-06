Reese Witherspoon is a certified bookworm, and is a source of inspiration for many people when it comes time to pick their next read.
Every month, the actress chooses one book to highlight, shining a light on a variety of powerful and talented female authors.
Reese’s Book Club goes hand-in-hand with her production company, Hello Sunshine, which has adapted many novels into movies and TV series’.
Speaking to Backstage about her selection process, Reese revealed, “The first, most important metric I [use to] decide to either pick a book club book or choose a television script or movie is if it’s something you would want to share with a friend.
“My intention is to build community and conversation around art and entertainment, because I am really into connecting people through storytelling. I’m always looking for a fresh perspective on a coming-of-age story or a midlife pivot story or a new take on the rom-com. There are thousands of years of untold stories, so we’re really making up for lost time.”
Now that 2025 is in full swing, we’ve rounded up a list of Reese Witherspoon’s book club picks this year!
Isola by Allegra Goodman
February
Inspired by a true story, Isola by Allegra Goodman is centred around Marguerite, who was once set to inherit a fortune and live a life of luxury, and is instead orphaned and placed under the care of a mysterious and unpredictable guardian.
He spends her inheritance and drags her on an expedition to New France, where she forms a close bond with his servant, and they fall in love.
When their relationship is discovered, they are harshly punished and left stranded on a frozen island where Marguerite must rely on her faith to survive in the harsh wilderness.
Reese has described Isola as “easily one of my favourite historical fiction reads yet.”
The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan follows an author, Cate Kay, who rose to prominence with her bestselling book trilogy which turned into a blockbuster movie franchise. However, she’s not who she says she is.
After experiencing a tragedy in her past, Cate’s character has been on the run and has been carrying many dark secrets.
Speaking of the book, Reese shared, “This story swept me away with its big dreams, love and unexpected twists.”
The novel has been described as First Lie Wins meets The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.