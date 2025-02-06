Reese Witherspoon is a certified bookworm, and is a source of inspiration for many people when it comes time to pick their next read.

Every month, the actress chooses one book to highlight, shining a light on a variety of powerful and talented female authors.

Reese’s Book Club goes hand-in-hand with her production company, Hello Sunshine, which has adapted many novels into movies and TV series’.

Speaking to Backstage about her selection process, Reese revealed, “The first, most important metric I [use to] decide to either pick a book club book or choose a television script or movie is if it’s something you would want to share with a friend.

“My intention is to build community and conversation around art and entertainment, because I am really into connecting people through storytelling. I’m always looking for a fresh perspective on a coming-of-age story or a midlife pivot story or a new take on the rom-com. There are thousands of years of untold stories, so we’re really making up for lost time.”

Now that 2025 is in full swing, we’ve rounded up a list of Reese Witherspoon’s book club picks this year!

