No book series has gripped the internet quite like Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses – aka ACOTAR.

The beloved fantasy series has truly taken the world by storm and has left readers waiting with bated breath for the next instalment to be released. So, here’s everything we know about ACOTAR book six.

What colour will the next book be?! (Credit: Pinterest)

IS THERE GOING TO BE ACOTAR BOOK 6?

Despite there being little known information about it, Sarah J. Maas has confirmed that a sixth ACOTAR book is in the works.

She is currently writing the sixth novel of the beloved series, although we have yet to be given a plot, title or specific release date.

With that being said, it’s believed that book six will hit Australian shelves in late 2025 or early 2026 – and we cannot wait.

Fans have been quite frustrated over the long wait for the next instalment, with the latest book – A Court of Silver Flames – being released in early 2021.

However, Sarah J. Maas has made it clear that she doesn’t want to rush the story given the complexity of the world and the character arcs.

IS ACOTAR BOOK 6 ABOUT AZRIEL?

One of the biggest questions on readers’ lips when it comes to this next book is: is it about Azriel?

Sadly, Sarah has remained tight-lipped about plot details thus far, but many fans have begun speculating that book six will in fact be about Azriel.

However, that’s not the only fan theory circulating the internet. Others believe the new novel will instead follow Elain’s story, which makes sense considering books one, two and three followed her sister Feyre, while book five followed her other sister Nesta.

But one of the most interesting and intriguing theories is that a major betrayal will rock the Night Court and the Inner Circle, courtesy of Mor. Juicy!

She most recently released House of Flame and Shadow from the Crescent City series. (Credit: Instagram)

WILL THERE BE A 7TH ACOTAR BOOK?

Sarah J. Maas has hinted that there will indeed be a seventh book in the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, although Bloomsbury is sadly yet to confirm.

“I’m very, very excited about that one [the sixth book],” Sarah told Today. “I know much more about what’s happening in this one. And then the next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them.”

HOW MANY BOOKS ARE PLANNED FOR THE ACOTAR SERIES?

Unfortunately, we also don’t know just exactly how many books will make up the ACOTAR series, but we can only hope that it goes on forever.

One of Sarah J. Maas’ other most popular series, Throne Of Glass, is fully completed and comprises eight books, so let’s hope she follows that pattern with ACOTAR!

Her other series, Crescent City, is also still being written, so we sadly don’t have another comparison with that one.

We’ll be updating this article whenever new information drops about the sixth ACOTAR book, so make sure to check back for more details!

In the meantime, it wouldn’t hurt to reread the entire series, or Sarah J. Maas’ other series’ too.

