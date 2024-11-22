Richard Osman’s 2020 murder-mystery novel, The Thursday Murder Club, has become a gripping success.

Advertisement

Not only has it gone on to become a best-selling series – it’s also now being turned into a film for Netflix, with “the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies!”

The one and only Steven Spielberg acquired the adaptation rights for The Thursday Murder Club back in September 2020 – the same time the novel was released.

It was revealed that his production company Amblin Entertainment would be transforming the beloved book into a film, and Chris Columbus, who has worked on movies like Home Alone and Harry Potter, would be directing.

Since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out more details, and boy-oh-boy are they in for a treat!

Advertisement

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation.

Author Richard Osman with the four leading cast members. (Image: Netflix)

What is the plot of The Thursday Murder Club?

The story follows a group of four unlikely friends in a retirement village who team up to investigate unsolved murders.

“But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves,” the synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The Thursday Murder Club is the first book in the series, and there are three sequel novels that have also been released: The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed, and The Last Devil to Die.

A fifth (unnamed) book in the franchise is also currently in the works, and is set to come out in 2025.

Some other key cast members. (Images: Getty)

Who has been cast in The Thursday Murder Club movie?

Prepare yourself to read one of the best ensemble casts you’ve seen in a long time.

Advertisement

The cast of The Thursday Murder Club will be spearheaded by Pierce Brosnan as Ron, Dame Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, Sir Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, and Celia Imrie as Joyce.

Also appearing in the film will be Richard E. Grant, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Tom Ellis, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles and Ingrid Oliver.

If this spectacular cast doesn’t get you excited about the film, we don’t know what will!

Loading the player...

Advertisement

When will the movie be released?

The Thursday Murder Club recently wrapped production, but the cast and crew have remained tight-lipped on details about the potential release date.

When filming finished on 11 September, Richard Osman shared that the movie “should be out next year,” so 2025 it is!

We’ll be updating this article once we know more about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, so watch this space.

In the meantime though, you can get your murder-mystery fix by binge-reading the first four books! Grab your copy here.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use