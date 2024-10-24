It isn’t a good year if Travel Guides isn’t on the menu, and thankfully Nine has confirmed the beloved reality tv travel series will be making a grand return in 2025.
During the Nine Upfronts event in October 2024, the network confirmed ordinary Australian’s will pack their bags once more for an extraordinary adventure around the world for an eighth season.
In the 2025 season, viewers will watch the families, friends and couples explore the concrete jungle of New York City, Kakadu in the Northern Territory, Thailand on a budget, and even the Swiss Alps.
“This new series promises entertainment and inspiration in equal measure as our Guides wander the world ticking these holiday bucket lists and many more,” the statement from Nine read.
Travel Guides had a stellar year in 2024 with a prime-time slot on TV, won its third consecutive TV Week Logie Award for Best Lifestyle Program, and all Guides scored the Cook Islands five stars.
So, what can viewers expect in 2025? Unfortunately, Nine have not revealed exactly when the eighth season will release. But the network has shared which Guides are returning, continue scrolling to find out.
Kev, Dorian and Teng
The trio of tight-knit besties are ready for a new season of adrenaline pumping activities and inappropriate jokes.
Matt and Brett
Matt and Brett, aka the voice of reason in the Travel Guides clan are returning! Bring on some moderate activities and cocktails.
The Fren Family
Bring on another season of Mark shocking his children with inappropriate innuendos!
Kevin and Janetta
“As long as we’re fit and healthy, we want to do Travel Guides,” Kevin and Janetta told TV Week in 2023. “It’s the best gig in the world.”
Karly and Bri
They were the newcomers in 2024, but fans loved Karly and Bri so much they’re returning in 2025!