It isn’t a good year if Travel Guides isn’t on the menu, and thankfully Nine has confirmed the beloved reality tv travel series will be making a grand return in 2025.

During the Nine Upfronts event in October 2024, the network confirmed ordinary Australian’s will pack their bags once more for an extraordinary adventure around the world for an eighth season.

In the 2025 season, viewers will watch the families, friends and couples explore the concrete jungle of New York City, Kakadu in the Northern Territory, Thailand on a budget, and even the Swiss Alps.

“This new series promises entertainment and inspiration in equal measure as our Guides wander the world ticking these holiday bucket lists and many more,” the statement from Nine read.

Travel Guides had a stellar year in 2024 with a prime-time slot on TV, won its third consecutive TV Week Logie Award for Best Lifestyle Program, and all Guides scored the Cook Islands five stars.

So, what can viewers expect in 2025? Unfortunately, Nine have not revealed exactly when the eighth season will release. But the network has shared which Guides are returning, continue scrolling to find out.

