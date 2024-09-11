Life off the pitch: Meet all of the Matildas players’ partners

As the Australian women’s soccer team, the Matildas, prepare to kick off their 2024 Olympic campaign, many fans may be wondering about the players’ lives off the football field.

To curb your curiosity, we’re listing everything there is to know about all of the Matildas players’ partners.

The Matildas Olympic squad comprises 18 players, with the majority of them being familiar faces who also played in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that gripped the nation.

Not only that, but the team also features eight players who are set to make their third Olympic appearances – talk about impressive!

Captained by Steph Catley, the Matildas will be vying for their highest ever finish at the Olympic Games, with the goal of winning a medal for the first time ever.

So, as we prepare to watch our Tillies go for gold, we’ve rounded up everything to know about the Matildas players’ partners.