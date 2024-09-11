Life off the pitch: Meet all of the Matildas players’ partners

As the Australian women’s soccer team, the Matildas, prepare to kick off their 2024 Olympic campaign, many fans may be wondering about the players’ lives off the football field.
To curb your curiosity, we’re listing everything there is to know about all of the Matildas players’ partners.
The Matildas Olympic squad comprises 18 players, with the majority of them being familiar faces who also played in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that gripped the nation.
Not only that, but the team also features eight players who are set to make their third Olympic appearances – talk about impressive!
Captained by Steph Catley, the Matildas will be vying for their highest ever finish at the Olympic Games, with the goal of winning a medal for the first time ever.
So, as we prepare to watch our Tillies go for gold, we’ve rounded up everything to know about the Matildas players’ partners.
Mackenzie Arnold
Mackenzie Arnold, 30, is currently in a relationship with Kirsty Smith and they’ve been together since 2022.
Kirsty, also 30, hails from Scotland, and the couple first crossed paths when she joined West Ham United Football Club – the same club Mackenzie played for. It’s unknown when their status as teammates turned into a romantic relationship, but there’s been no turning back.
Mackenzie and Kirsty have become each other’s biggest supporters both on and off the field, and frequently share insights into their relationship with sweet photos posted on their social media pages.
Ellie Carpenter
Ellie Carpenter, 24, recently got engaged to her partner Danielle van de Donk, 32, after just over one year together.
Danielle is a Dutch football player and, like Mackenzie and Kirsty, the couple met when she moved to Ellie’s football club in France, Olympique Lyonnais.
The pair keep their relationship more on the private side, but do occasionally upload some adorable loved-up photos together.
Steph Catley
Current Matildas captain Steph Catley, 30, is engaged to Dean Bouzanis, 33.
Like his fiance Steph, Dean is a fellow Aussie football star who plays as a goalkeeper for Sutton United Football Club in the United Kingdom.
The couple first met back in 2016 during a joint training session, and began dating a few months later in January 2017.
They celebrated their six-year anniversary in 2023, when Dean popped the question!
Kyra Cooney-Cross
It’s believed that Kyra Crooney-Cross is possibly single at the moment.
There is currently little known information about the 22-year-old’s love life.
Caitlin Foord
Caitlin Foord, 29, is also in a relationship with a fellow football player. She has been dating Ireland captain Katie McCabe, 28, since mid 2023.
The couple tried to keep their romance under wraps for the first year, but they finally confirmed their relationship in May 2024.
Caitlin and Katie met at their shared soccer club, Arsenal.
Mary Fowler
One of the biggest sporting couples of the moment, Mary Fowler, 21, is currently dating NRL superstar Nathan Cleary, 26.
It’s believed that the couple have been in a relationship since August 2023, when they were spotted on a cute ice cream date. However, they didn’t confirm their romance until January 2024 when they uploaded a selfie together on Instagram.
Since then, the sports stars have continued to provide glimpses into their wholesome relationship.
Katrina Gorry
Katrina Gorry, 31, is engaged to Swedish footballer and teammate Clara Markstedt, 34.
The couple both played for Vittsjo GIK in the Swedish football league, which is how they first crossed paths. They were good friends for a while before their romantic relationship began in mid 2022.
Katrina has one daughter, Harper – born in 2021 – and in 2024 she and Clara welcomed another bundle of joy together, son Koby.
While there aren’t any solid wedding plans just yet, the pair did tell Woman’s Day that they’re hoping to have their nuptials on Hamilton Island in 2025.
Michelle Heyman
Veteran Matildas star Michelle Heyman, 36, is currently engaged to her long-term partner Christine Aldridge!
Christine is an actor, comedian and pilates teacher, and the couple have been together since early 2019.
Clare Hunt
Clare Hunt’s relationship status is currently unknown.
Alanna Kennedy
It’s believed that Alanna Kennedy, 29, could currently be single.
Teagan Micah
It’s currently unknown whether Tegan Micah, 26, is in a relationship.
Clare Polkinghorne
It’s unknown whether Clare Polkinghorne, 36, is single or not, but she was most recently linked to Elyse Nayler in August 2023.
Hayley Raso
Up until mid-2023, Hayley Raso was in a long-term relationship with fellow footballer Jenna McCormick.
Since their breakup, the 29-year-old hasn’t been linked to anyone else.
Kaitlyn Torpey
Kaitlyn Torpey, 24, is believed to be dating Leah Davidson, 23.
The pair played together for Melbourne City Football Club, which is how they met in 2021.
Details about their potential relationship remain limited, but they have posted photos together on Instagram, with fellow soccer player Mackenzie Arnold commenting, “You guys are too cute.”
Emily van Egmond
Emily van Egmond, 31, is currently engaged to her partner Kat Thompson who is a lifestyle influencer and photographer.
Their exciting news was announced via Instagram on 2 June 2023.
“Forever yes. ❤️💍,” the caption wrote.
Cortnee Vine
Matildas star Cortnee Vine, 26, has been in a long-term relationship with Charlotte McLean, 24, since the beginning of 2019.
Charlotte is a fellow football player and the couple both play for Sydney FC.
The pair have shared some adorable insights into their relationship over the years, taking to Instagram to share photos from their day-to-day lives, soccer highlights, and travel adventures.
Clare Wheeler
Clare Wheeler, 26, is currently dating Jeremy Ord.
The couple have been together since 2021.
Tameka Yallop
Tameka Yallop, 37, has been married to her wife Kirsty Yallop, also 37, since February 2019.
Kirsty is also a professional football player who comes from New Zealand.
The couple met in 2015 when they both played for Mallbackens IF in the Swedish soccer league.
Tameka and Kirsty have gone on to welcome a beautiful baby girl, Harley, who was born in August 2020.