Sam Kerr stole Australia’s hearts when she lead the Matildas to victory towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final (we’ll get them next time!).

But whose heart has she stolen in real life? Let us introduce you to Sam’s fiancée, Kristie Mewis.

Kristie Mewis consoling Sam Kerr at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, when it all began. (Image: Getty)

Kristie Mewis a fellow soccer player who plays for Gotham FC and the United States of America’s national team.

The pair first met during the COVID lockdowns of 2020, when they began chatting online before spending two weeks in quarantine together.

“We had to spend two weeks together. I was thinking, ‘If I don’t like her this is going to be awkward’,” Sam told Gaffer Magazine in early 2023.

Sure enough, they struck up a friendship that turned into something more.

In fact, Sam and Kristie first made headlines when they played against each other at the 2021 Olympics for the bronze medal in women’s football.

Even though team USA won, Kristie Mewis wasn’t celebrating with her team mates… instead she was consoling her Australian rival, Sam Kerr.

Which is when relationship rumours started to stir…. and over four years later, here we are! With Sam Kerr happily engaged to Kristie Mewis and making the long-distance work.

Not only that, but the couple have also announced the beautiful news that they’re expecting their first child together!

In honour of the exciting milestone, we’re looking back at some of the couple’s best moments.

In November 2024, the pair revealed that they were expecting a baby together! "Mewis-Kerr baby coming 2025!," they shared on Instagram. Sam and Kristy got engaged in September 2023 after three years together. Kristie Mewis flew into Australia just to support her star fellow soccer player girlfriend Sam Kerr at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. Being in a long-distance relationship is hard, but the two make it work travelling to meet each other. Here they were spotted kissing in 2022 at the Chelsea v Manchester City – Vitality Women's FA Cup. Sam Kerr confirmed she was dating American rival Kristie Mewis on Instagram by posting this cute polaroid with a love heart in the caption. The dating rumours first started at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when Kristie Mewis consoled Sam Kerr after they lost to America in the semi-final. Sam Kerr was in a previous seven year relationship with another American soccer player, Nikki Stanton. The couple separated in 2020, a year before Sam met Kristie.

