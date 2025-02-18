Co-founded by international pop star Rita Ora and Australian beauty entrepreneur Anna Lahey, TYPEBEA is a haircare brand taking the world by storm.

Their core range of hair growth products went viral when they first launched, and now they’ve released a new range of styling products that are designed for effortless yet beautiful hair.

Rita’s locks love the Sea Salt Texture Mist. (Credit: Instagram)

TYPEBEA’s new range comprises “Good-for-your hair styling products that defend and protect your strands.

“With effective ingredients and quick, fuss-free application create the perfect beach waves on-demand, a frizz-free air-dry or your glossiest blowdry. It’s styling so effortless you can practically do it anywhere.”

All of their products are made from good, clean ingredients and are free from parabens, sulphates, silicones and colour-disrupting ingredients.

They hero plant-based keratin to strengthen your hair from within, as well as feature anti-frizz innovations and offer protection against UV and heat damage.

Want to try them out for yourself? Here are our top picks from TYPEBEA.

01 S1 Ultimate Styling Serum $40 at TYPEBEA The S1 Ultimate Styling Serum is formulated to prep and protect your hair from humidity-induced frizz and heat frazzled ends. This holy grail all-in-one serum is infused with plant-based keratin to seal split ends and speed up drying time while adding shine and improving your hair’s health. Size: 50ml Key features: Non-tacky, fast absorbing formula

Speeds up dry time adding smoothness and shine

Protects hair from heat damage up to 230°C

29% reduction in frizz after single application

Plant-based keratin strengthens each strand’s natural structure

Apply to wet or dry hair. For all hair types SHOP NOW

02 S2 Sea Salt Texture Mist from $20 at TYPEBEA This lightweight sea salt mist is formulated to elevate your natural texture while still hydrating your hair. Like the beach, but better! Powered by plant-based keratin, it visibly improves hair health, adds volume at the root and offers UV and heat styling protection. Sizes: 30ml, 100ml Key features: Super fine mist with broad spectrum spray for even application

Lasting hold without grittiness or crunch

Smooths the hair cuticle for frizz-free, tousled styling

Protects hair from heat damage up to 230°C

Plant-based keratin strengthens each strand’s natural structure

Apply to wet or dry hair. For all hair types SHOP NOW

03 Typebea Sampler Kit $74 at TYPEBEA Want to try out their growth range too? This sampler kit is the perfect way to test out their products! The kit includes the G1 Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum, G2 Strength + Length Hair Growth Shampoo, G3 Strength + Length Conditioner for Hair Growth, and the S2 Sea Salt Texture Mist. Sizes: 10ml growth serum, 60ml shampoo, 60ml conditioner, 30ml texture mist Key features: Travel-friendly

Designed to promote growth, reduce hair loss and achieve tousled texture without heat

Weightless formulas

Plant-based keratin strengthens each strand’s natural structure

For all hair types SHOP NOW

