Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Jeff and Rhi speak on their future wedding plans

Could we see an international MAFS wedding?
annabel lane
Married At First Sight brings two strangers into an experiment to see if the pair are as compatible as the experts believe.

For the second time in the 2025 season of MAFS, contestants Rhi and Jeff had surprisingly already met.

Whilst taken aback at first, the couple were pleased to see a real connection unfold throughout the course of the experiment.

Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Jeff and Rhi spoke on their love story together, touching on a potential destination future wedding.

Jeff and Rhi
(Credit: Phillip Castleton)
“It really was a celebration of our journey together and we did have such a smooth run and personally got on so well. We like all the same things and it was really, really beautiful,” Jeff shared on having dated previously.

When asked about her wedding dress choice for a potential wedding ‘do over’, Rhi shared, “I’d definitely go for the final vow dress over the first dress. I think comfort is definitely a main priority.

“I was so uncomfortable the first time around. My dress was stunning but I couldn’t breathe.”

The pair also spoke on where we could expect to hear some future wedding bells, with a few plane tickets involved!

“I would just say the Maldives because everyone says it’s so good and I’ve seen photos – although it would cost hundreds of thousands,” Rhi shared on her dream wedding destination.

“Somewhere in Europe. I’m 40 years old and I still haven’t been to Europe! Can you believe that? So it’d be somewhere in Europe,” Jeff answered.

Whilst Balmoral Beach for final vows was the beautiful backdrop for the love birds, we would love to see our favourite duo go international.

Jeff and Rhi MAFS
Jeff and Rhi at their final vows. (Credit: Channel Nine)
From the beginning, the pair were locked in as one of the strongest couples of the season, with Rhi sharing that, “We [they] didn’t have an argument and that’s something I think we’re really, well I’m really, proud of us for.”

Whilst they’ll be missed on our screens, this hopefully won’t be the end of their love story with Jeff sharing that “Theoretically, it would be great to be a dad at some point in my life.”

Rhi commented further, “I was definitely thinking I would be 35 and need to have a baby but you know a lot of my friends have had kids later in life and they’re happy parents and it’s something I don’t want to rush, but I know it’s something that will definitely happen in the future.”

annabel lane
Annabel Lane

After studying a Bachelor of Communications and Media, majoring in Journalism at The University of Wollongong, Annabel began her career in media in 2022. She is currently a digital content producer for Woman's Day. When she's not covering the latest entertainment news, she can be found at the beach, nestled up reading or binge watching her favourite reality tv show

