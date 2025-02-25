Married At First Sight Australia is an experiment that not a lot of people will ever be capable of relating to, forming friendships that either last temporarily or a lifetime.

In the journey to finding love, the relationship experts truly put the MAFS participants to the test from Intimacy Challenges, Photo Rankings, living together days after meeting one another, and of course, marriage.

Given such a tense environment, it’s natural that these participants could either come together or start feuds. So we wonder, are the MAFS 2025 participants really friends in the outside world?

While the twelfth season of the dating reality series is still airing on TV, the participants have exited the experiment and entered the real world.

And in the age of social media, nothing stays a secret for too long.

There seems to have been multiple mini reunions for the MAFS brides since filming. Particularly between Awhina, Jamie, and Beth who reportedly reunited to celebrate Rhi’s birthday.

In a collection of videos, the three girls danced their way through Melbourne, and attended a concert together.

Also coming together post-MAFS were babes, Carina, Rhi, Ashleigh and Katie. Thanks to our sleuthing, we discovered the pair both had a pamper day, getting their hair done at Rokk Ebony hair salon in Melbourne.

Katie was also spotted with Sierah out for a morning coffee, shortly after the latter was rushed to hospital. On February 13, Sierah was seen being escorted by three police officers and a paramedic into an ambulance. However, the reason behind the emergency response remains unknown.

So, we know some of the brides from MAFS 2025 are friends, but what about the grooms?

On screen buddies, Dave, Billy and Jeff are seemingly just as close in the real world after being spotted walking around without their brides.

Fellow grooms Eliot and Tony were also spotted together, but for unknown reasons.

