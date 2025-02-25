Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

A bond like no other! Which Married At First Sight Australia 2025 participants are actually friends?

Love, drama & friendships.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

Married At First Sight Australia is an experiment that not a lot of people will ever be capable of relating to, forming friendships that either last temporarily or a lifetime. 

Advertisement

In the journey to finding love, the relationship experts truly put the MAFS participants to the test from Intimacy Challenges, Photo Rankings, living together days after meeting one another, and of course, marriage. 

married at first sight australia friends 2025 real life
(Credit: Nine)

Given such a tense environment, it’s natural that these participants could either come together or start feuds. So we wonder, are the MAFS 2025 participants really friends in the outside world? 

While the twelfth season of the dating reality series is still airing on TV, the participants have exited the experiment and entered the real world. 

Advertisement

And in the age of social media, nothing stays a secret for too long. 

There seems to have been multiple mini reunions for the MAFS brides since filming. Particularly between Awhina, Jamie, and Beth who reportedly reunited to celebrate Rhi’s birthday. 

mafs still friends 2025
(Credit: Nine)

In a collection of videos, the three girls danced their way through Melbourne, and attended a concert together. 

Advertisement

Also coming together post-MAFS were babes, Carina, Rhi, Ashleigh and Katie. Thanks to our sleuthing, we discovered the pair both had a pamper day, getting their hair done at Rokk Ebony hair salon in Melbourne.

Katie was also spotted with Sierah out for a morning coffee, shortly after the latter was rushed to hospital. On February 13, Sierah was seen being escorted by three police officers and a paramedic into an ambulance. However, the reason behind the emergency response remains unknown. 

So, we know some of the brides from MAFS 2025 are friends, but what about the grooms? 

Advertisement

On screen buddies, Dave, Billy and Jeff are seemingly just as close in the real world after being spotted walking around without their brides. 

Fellow grooms Eliot and Tony were also spotted together, but for unknown reasons.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement