Inside Jules and Cam’s forced separation: ‘It was a challenge’

They’re the ultimate power couple to come out of Married At First Sight, finding love in the 2019 season and going on to get married and welcome two beautiful babies. But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant, with Jules revealing a surprise forced separation.

Advertisement

As Australia gears up for the new season of The Traitors, which will air sometime in August, Jules teases that Aussie fans will be left shocked by Cam’s journey on the show.

Hosted by Gretel Killeen and featuring a bunch of well-known Aussies including Australian Idol’s Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson and Cosima De Vito, as well as The Bachelor’s Alex Nation and Keira Maguire, and other renowned names like Rob Farnham and Shane Gould, Cam will be the only MAFS representative on the show this season – and we may see a very different side to him than what we’re used to.

Speaking with Woman’s Day about her successful clothing brand FIGUR, Jules also told us she was “speechless” at the stories her husband came home with after filming the show.

Jules has teased Aussies will be shocked by Cam on The Traitors. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

While filming TV is always a gruelling journey, Jules also revealed Cam’s time on the show meant the couple had to endure a no-contact policy while he was filming.

“It was the longest we’ve ever gone without communicating, which was a challenge in itself,” Jules shared. “When he finally came home and told me about the unique experience I was honestly speechless and I know viewers are going to feel exactly the same.”

“I think the nation is going to be utterly shocked by Cam on The Traitors,” she added.

But will we ever see Jules back on our screens in the reality TV world again? The entrepreneur and mum-of-two says never say never.

Advertisement

“Reality TV changed my life,” she says.

Jules owns successful shapewear company Figur. (Credit: Supplied)

“It introduced me to my husband, gave me opportunities I never could have imagined and ultimately led me to where I am today.

“That said, these days I’m very conscious about choosing projects that align with where I am in life, both personally and professionally. Right now, my focus is my family, FIGUR and the projects that allow me to have a meaningful impact.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.