‘Two names ready’: Jules Robinson’s exciting family plans as she celebrates award-winning business

Jules Robinson is the ultimate Aussie success story. After capturing the nation’s heart on Married at First Sight, she didn’t just find her fairytale ending with husband Cameron Merchant. She built an empire.

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Today, at 44, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind shapewear brand FIGUR is feeling stronger and more empowered than ever.

Chatting with Woman’s Day, Jules opens up about her gruelling 15-month health journey, her dream of expanding her beautiful family and how she runs a successful, constantly evolving business aimed at empowering women.

Jules Robinson opens up about trying ‘gender swaying’ processes for a baby girl

Already a proud mum to two beautiful boys, Jules is fiercely candid about her desire to welcome a third bundle of joy into the mix.

“I’ve always been very open about wanting another baby,” Jules says. “After having two beautiful boys, exploring the gender sway process has been something I’ve found fascinating. But if I’m honest, what started as a journey towards potentially having a daughter has become so much bigger than that.”

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Jules refuses to let society dictate her timeline, proudly declaring herself “age-fluid.”

“You become very aware that your body isn’t the same body you had at 24,” she admits. “But instead of seeing that as a limitation, I’ve chosen to see it as an opportunity. I’ve spent the past 15 months focusing on my health, my strength, and my fitness. The goal was always to build a body that feels strong enough to carry another baby, keep up with my boys, and support the next chapter of my life.”

Jules Robinson describes herself as “age-fluid”. (Credit: Supplied)

Feeling stronger and healthier than ever, Jules isn’t giving up hope when it comes to expanding her brood, whether she’s blessed with another boy or girl.

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“Of course I’d love another baby, and the thought of a little girl is incredibly special, but either way we will be so happy! We even have two perfect names ready to go!”

How Jules turned her brand Figur into a community

Running a brand these days isn’t easy, something Jules notes as a small business owner. But she credits listening to the women who wear the FIGUR products and embracing community feedback has been one of the most valuable tools that has helped her business succeed.

“I’ve learned that women want authenticity. They don’t want perfection. They want realness. They want to see them self and feel included,” Jules says. “I think that’s why FIGUR has grown into more than a brand. And if I’ve learned anything as a founder, it’s that when you genuinely listen to your audience and stay true to your purpose, they’ll help guide you towards where you’re meant to go next.”

Most recently, Figur won Campaign of the Year and Most Inclusive Brand at the SHE-com awards, and have been celebrating the release of their new product FIGUR Elevate shorts.

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Juggling business with motherhood is never easy, and Jules believes women are in the middle of “rewriting what motherhood looks like”.

“For a long time women were often expected to become one thing: A mother. And while being a mum is the most important role in my life, I’ve never believed it should be the only part of who I am. I’m a mummy, but also with ambitions and dreams, like so many, Those things didn’t disappear when I had children. If anything, becoming a mother gave me an even bigger reason to pursue them,” Jules shares.

“One of the things that motivates me most is the example I’m setting for my boys. I want them to see a woman who loves her family fiercely but who also backs herself and tries. As for burnout, I’ve learned that sustainability is everything. You can’t sprint through everything.”

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Part of Jules’ strive for balance is learning to let go of ‘perfection’.

“For me, that means asking for help, letting go of perfection, protecting my energy and understanding that not everything deserves the same amount of me at the same time. I’ve also learned that looking after myself isn’t separate from looking after my family or my business. It’s actually what allows me to keep showing up for both.”

Our top picks from Jules’ Figur range

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