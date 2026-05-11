‘I’d love a little girl’: MAFS’ Jules Robinson’s candid baby confession

Jules Robinson wants a daughter – and she isn’t being shy about it.

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The Married At First Sight star, 44, has opened up about trying for a third child with husband Cameron Merchant – and admitted the couple are hoping for a girl after having two boys.

(Credit: Instagram)

“If I hold that baby and it’s a boy, it’s absolutely meant to be and it’s all love,” she told Stellar. “But I’m just being honest – I would love a little girl. And so would my husband.”

Jules and Cam, who met on season six of MAFS in 2019, are already parents to Oliver, five, and Carter, one. And while Jules was the driving force behind adding to the family, she says Cam has fully come around.

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“It took him a little bit of time to catch up with me on the ‘let’s have another one’ decision,” she shared. “I just really want this to happen.”

To help tip the odds in her favour, Jules has been working with a gender sway expert – tracking her cycle daily, monitoring her temperature, adjusting her diet and mineral intake, and timing conception carefully. She’s under no illusions it’s a sure thing, but she wanted to explore every option.

“It’s been so intense,” she admitted. “But it’s just about understanding your body and creating the best possible environment. Women are having these conversations quietly – I’m just saying it out loud, because why not?”

Getting her body ready has also meant slowing down. Falling pregnant with Carter took longer than expected, and Jules credits the delay largely to stress.

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“I was spinning a lot of plates,” she said. “I’ve learnt that when I’m calmer, my body has a better chance. I’m trusting the process, whatever the outcome.”

As for having a baby at 44 – Jules isn’t losing sleep over the noise around it. She recalls a woman approaching her after her last pregnancy announcement, saying the interview had inspired her. The woman was 34.

“I was like, ‘Babe. You’re 34’,” she said. “Fertility in your forties can come with challenges and I think it’s good to acknowledge that – but don’t lead with fear.”

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If there’s good news to share, fans can expect a gender reveal this time around – something Jules has never done before. Watch this space!

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