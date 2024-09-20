There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant first set eyes on one another when they walked down the aisle in Married At First Sight Australia’s season six.
Although the pair had never met, their instant connection made it seem like they had known each other for years.
Their blossoming love enchanted the nation every week, and after the show ended, they cemented their status as fan favourites in November 2019, when they became the first couple to get married for real in the show’s rocky history.
The couple said their vows in Sydney, and their milestone moment was aired on A Current Affair’s Married At First Sight Wedding Special: Cam and Jules.
A little over a year later, their marriage bliss turned into baby love when they welcomed their first child, a boy named Oliver Chase, in October 2020.
The couple shared the news on Instagram by posting a video of their son’s tiny hand clutching onto Jules’ finger, which was captioned, “#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant.”
During Jules’ pregnancy announcement with Stellar magazine, the former reality star, then 37, revealed she wasn’t sure parenthood would come easily when she confessed she didn’t expect to fall pregnant quickly because of her age.
“I honestly thought it was going to come with a flight. Because of my age, I had done all the hormone testing, the egg count… so much is instilled that you’re going to struggle because of your age,” she said.
The couple get to celebrate the first time they met, I guess their first date and their wedding anniversary all in one day!
Six years ago MAFS experts hand picked the two of them to get married without meeting and the rest was beautiful history. In most of the pictures from their MAFS wedding, you wouldn’t even be able to tell the couple had only known each other for a few hours.
The couple shared tributes to each other on September 21st following their fifth anniversary, with Cam kicking off a day early simply confessing, “I want a person who comes into my life by accident, but stays on purpose❤️”
“So many ask if it was Love at First Sight? And we are both so open to agree that it was definitely Vibe at First Sight. There was something special, kind, supportive and warm about our first connection and it’s only become stronger over these past 5 years.”
Jules and Cam’s tributes both express the true love they have for one another. Jules kept hers somewhat short and simple with a “Five years ago today I met my husband, and we really did commit to all the words we shared that day.”
“I’d chose you in a thousand lifetimes, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d chose you… I love you…”
Scroll on to see Cam and Jules’ love story: from reality television to parenthood…
They met for the first time at their Married At First Sight “wedding”, Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson were instantly smitten. “She’s absolutely stunning. Straight away, beautiful smile!” remarked Cam.
On the show they discussed their future early on in their relationship. On their TV honeymoon, Jules told Cam someone who didn’t want kids would be her deal-breaker. Luckily for her, he felt the exact same and couldn’t wait to start a family.
Soon after finding out they both want children, Cam and Jules’ relationship escalated to the next level when Cam met Jules’ parents, telling her dad that he believes Jules is “The One”.
MAFS 2019: Cam breaks down
The pair’s unbreakable bond and whirlwind romance made for a romantic finale, when Cam proposed to Jules during MAFS’ final vows – telling her he wanted to marry her for real.
MAFS 2019: Cam proposes to Jules
It was full steam ahead for the couple when they moved in together after filming the show.
The couple had babies on their mind when they sat down with Woman’s Day in April to talk family plans.
“Funnily enough, our parents have told us we’re having twins,” Jules said. “Apparently I’m genetically destined to have them. It skips a generation and it’s landed on us. But this is really strange… two clairvoyants have told me I’m having twins, as well. Cam has the names picked out already.”
Cam and Jules have become quite the sociable couple since their reality TV stint. They’ve stepped out at many lavish A-list events, including attending the Logies.
Jules and Cam celebrated their engagement party at Acre Eatery in Sydney’s Camperdown and were joined by a slew of their MAFS co-stars including Heidi Latcham and Mel Lucarelli. Jules was later at the centre of controversy when Mel unleashed on her former friend in November when she was booted as a bridesmaid.
MAFS 2019: Cam and Jules REAL engagement party
These two were all smiles on their real-life wedding day, and three years later, they are still as in love as they felt when they said their vows.
Married At First Sight Cam and Jules get married
And just like that two became three! Oliver Chase Merchant was born in October 2020.
“Not even 24hrs in and he was it😵📸🙄😂 . To be fair… I don’t mind this one haha,” wrote Jules alongside this intimate picture.
Cam and Jules have a tit for tat joke between them where they post unflattering pictures of each other sleeping. Alongside this number, Jules filled in new fans by writing, “If you have just started following my husband or I, be warned he has a habit/obsession of sharing #uglysleeping photos of me for the world to see! 🙈purely for yours and mostly his enjoyment! 😂.”
Life as a family of three is pretty special for this brood, even though they have spent a lot of their first years with Oliver in lockdowns.
To ring in his son’s first birthday, Cameron shared this picture with the caption, “Happiest of Birthdays to my best little mate & our beautiful boy Oliver Chase✨.”
He continued to reflect on Oliver’s first year as he looked towards more bliss to come, “Incredible to think it’s been 1 year already & the amount of joy, challenges, laughter & love you have brought us is beyond words..
“I know you can’t read this but I do tell you everyday & one day we will show you the mess you made when attempting to demolish your first celebration ❤️.”
Date night! The wine went down a treat for the parents of a one-year-old.
“🎄Huge Merry Christmas from our family to yours where ever you may be… Whoever you might be with or unable to be with with.. Sending you plenty of smiles & ❤️ Very grateful to spend it with some special people today, not to mention getting a cheeky smile from Ollie & my wife for organising such a wonderful memorable day🥳😍🙏🏽,” wrote Cam in 2021.
To mark her beloved husband’s 38th birthday, Jules shared a message bestowing the highest of praise to her life partner. Alongside a slew of picture, featuring the one of Cam holding Oliver’s hand, she penned, “May all your dreams and wishes come true now and always. You light up life, they broke the mould when you were made my love. Happy birthday husband. I love you ❤️ let’s grow old together, and you look as handsome as the second last pic (pictured above) 😂😂 . Here’s to celebrating the anniversary of your fine self 🥂. #birthdaylove.”
On November 17, Cam and Jules celebrated their real wedding anniversary.
“Happy wedding anniversary to my best friend,” Jules began. “What a ride it has been, thank you for holding my hand from day one till now …always”
“We had so much fun making this dance up, it was meant to be an interpretation of when we met at the isle to Cam proposing and “vibe” at first sight 🥳💋
“I wish I could do this day all over again with out all the noise around us.. it was a whirlwind but most importantly had our nearest and dearest with us when we said our vows
“Love you @cammerchant and our little family, happy anniversary #4years”
In July 2024, Jules and Cam were blessed with the long-awaited gift of welcoming a second bub into the world.
“Carter James Merchant ❤️,” Jules revealed his name, before adding: “You are just perfection. We have a beautiful healthy boy!! 23/7/24”
Oli was ‘shaking’ with excitement waiting for his little brother to arrive, while Cam held his wife’s “hand through what felt like a life time but magic all at the same time.”
In 2024, the lovebirds celebrated their sixth MAFS wedding anniversary. In honour of the joyous occasion, Jules surprised Cam with a beautiful picnic in the same place they met.
“All that really matters is …. You, us, family, love,laughter and friendship,” Jules caption the Instagram post. “Happy 6 year Anniversary my love❤️”
“Im so happy I am crazy enough to do what I did to have to met you and made life together.”