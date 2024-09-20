There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant first set eyes on one another when they walked down the aisle in Married At First Sight Australia’s season six.

Although the pair had never met, their instant connection made it seem like they had known each other for years.

Their blossoming love enchanted the nation every week, and after the show ended, they cemented their status as fan favourites in November 2019, when they became the first couple to get married for real in the show’s rocky history.

The couple said their vows in Sydney, and their milestone moment was aired on A Current Affair’s Married At First Sight Wedding Special: Cam and Jules.

Cam shared this adorable picture on Instagram with the caption: ” Happiest of 2nd (Legally Binding😂) Wedding anniversaries to this smoke show & my gorgeous wife”

(Credit: Instagram)

A little over a year later, their marriage bliss turned into baby love when they welcomed their first child, a boy named Oliver Chase, in October 2020.

The couple shared the news on Instagram by posting a video of their son’s tiny hand clutching onto Jules’ finger, which was captioned, “#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant.”

During Jules’ pregnancy announcement with Stellar magazine, the former reality star, then 37, revealed she wasn’t sure parenthood would come easily when she confessed she didn’t expect to fall pregnant quickly because of her age.

“I honestly thought it was going to come with a flight. Because of my age, I had done all the hormone testing, the egg count… so much is instilled that you’re going to struggle because of your age,” she said.

One fan commented on the anniversary tribute saying she knew they would be a MAFS success story, “It was when the music failed in your first dance for me and Cam carried on – just gorgeous.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The couple get to celebrate the first time they met, I guess their first date and their wedding anniversary all in one day!

Six years ago MAFS experts hand picked the two of them to get married without meeting and the rest was beautiful history. In most of the pictures from their MAFS wedding, you wouldn’t even be able to tell the couple had only known each other for a few hours.

The couple shared tributes to each other on September 21st following their fifth anniversary, with Cam kicking off a day early simply confessing, “I want a person who comes into my life by accident, but stays on purpose❤️”

@cammerchant: “Cannot believe it’s been 5 years since I met my best friend for the first time in @julesrobinson82 & got married sight unseen..”

(Credit: Instagram)

“So many ask if it was Love at First Sight? And we are both so open to agree that it was definitely Vibe at First Sight. There was something special, kind, supportive and warm about our first connection and it’s only become stronger over these past 5 years.”

Jules and Cam’s tributes both express the true love they have for one another. Jules kept hers somewhat short and simple with a “Five years ago today I met my husband, and we really did commit to all the words we shared that day.”

“I’d chose you in a thousand lifetimes, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d chose you… I love you…”

Scroll on to see Cam and Jules’ love story: from reality television to parenthood…