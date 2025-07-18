Aussie tennis icon Pat Cash goes public with new partner

Trigger warning: This article discusses suicide. Help is always available – call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Australian tennis legend Pat Cash, 60, has debuted his new romance.

While attending the 2025 Wimbledon Grand Slam, Pat brought along his new partner, Charlotte Hodson, 53.

Charlotte Hodson is a singer/songwriter and massage therapist who has been working with Pat and up-and-coming US tennis player Kayla Day since 2023, according to the Seed Wellness website.

(Credit: Instagram)

The 1987 Wimbledon champion has been open about his feelings for Charlotte.

Speaking to The Mirror recently, he revealed, “I don’t know if we’ll go down the marriage route but she’s the love of my life, that’s for sure.”

The tennis legend added that it had taken him years to find his perfect match.

The couple have been touring together with “The Pat Cash Experience,” a show that combines tennis and music, featuring Charlotte’s band Chocolate Charlie. This professional collaboration has clearly turned into something deeper, with the pair making their public debut as a couple at this year’s Wimbledon.

Pat has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, but he was romantically linked to TV host Tania Zaetta in 2011 and was previously married to Emily Bendit, with whom he shares twin sons.

Prior to that, he became a dad at the age of 21 after welcoming two children with his then-girlfriend, Norwegian model Anne-Britt Kristiansen.

He also became a grandfather at 44.

(Credit: Getty)

In 2014, he told The Guardian that his children changed his life.

“If it wasn’t for my kids, I might have killed myself,” he told the publication. “I suffered from severe depression from the age of 19 until 35. It’s no secret I experimented with drugs when I was younger, but the real issue was why I felt the need to.

“It was down to the stress I was under playing for my country, the expectations I put on myself and the expectations people put on me. I ended up checking into rehab for depression. Things got better when I retired from playing professionally.”

Despite turning 60 recently, Pat Cash shows no signs of slowing down.

Beyond his touring commitments with Charlotte, he continues his work as a tennis coach and is currently finishing a book on the subject. He also returned to the BBC’s commentary box for Wimbledon 2025.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

