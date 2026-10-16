No cars, no shops, no service: The remote Australian island that will force you to reset

Just off Tasmania’s east coast, Maria Island (Wukaluwikiwayna) is a place to slow down, get out on foot and discover a wilder side of Tasmania. Within hours, the outside world is a distant memory, and I was engulfed in the serene bushland and sparkling beaches.

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The four-day, three-night guided walk catering to up to ten travellers per expedition is one of the Great Walks of Australia, bringing together beautiful coastal trails, abundant wildlife, fascinating history and some absolutely delicious meals along the way.

Intrepid has created an experience with Maria Island that focuses on people, storytelling, the nature we stayed in, and creating low impact on the environment.

Is a walking trip suitable for me?

Hikers walking along the stunning Maria Island. Image credit: Intrepid.

Initially, when invited to embark on this trip, I wondered if this type of trip, which involves lots of walking, would be suitable for me. I love a long walk around gentle parks, or in the city; I am far from a bushland hiker. However, with Intrepid’s local expert leaders guiding the way, the experience is a lot more than hiking and can be catered to all paces, from experienced veterans to people like me, just wanting to try something new!

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Getting out of my comfort zone and away from the comfort of my phone, car, and the luxuries of home opened my heart and mind to be able to completely immerse myself in the moment. I wasn’t worried about emails I needed to respond to or little worries; I felt a complete sense of calm, spotting birds, wombats, wallabies, and my favourite of the trip, echidnas!

Over four days, we trekked around the beautiful island and got to explore the island’s beaches, coastal plains, forests and historic sites, with the option to take on more challenging summit walks, including Bishop and Clerk, or stick to gentler trails.

Daily walking distances vary, with the itinerary including shorter coastal walks and longer options for those keen to tackle the island’s more challenging terrain.

All of the routes and hikes were discussed in detail with our experienced guides prior to setting off. Any questions or concerns were addressed in a manner that was eloquent and put my mind at ease.

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Are dietary needs catered for?

The meals are not your typical hiker meals! Image credit: Intrepid.

All meals throughout the trip are catered to, but, are they able to cater to specific dietary needs?

Yes! As a vegetarian, I can safely say that my meals were absolutely incredible and were made by our guides using local Tasmanian and regional produce. Another member of our tour was also gluten-free and had her dietary needs catered to as well.

My favourite meals had to be the ones we took out on the trail with us; nothing could beat eating at the base of Bishop and Clerk or sipping on a tea in French’s Farm while learning about the history of some of the families who used to call Maria Island home.

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Additionally, local beers and regional wines also go down a treat while sharing stories about the stunning days over dinner.

What is the accommodation?

Left: Bernacchi House in Darlington. Right: Beachside bush camps. Image credit: Intrepid.

Exclusive, low-impact beachside bush camps, with private cabins tucked into the surrounding landscape, are the first two nights’ landings. The final night is at heritage-listed Bernacchi House in Darlington, a historic property dating back to 1880.

Ported or non-ported?

Portered or non-portered: what is the right choice for you? Image credit: Intrepid.

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Intrepid offers two versions of the four-day walk. Both follow the same core experience, with the same accommodation and guided walking program.

Portered Walk: Guests carry only a small daypack on treks while their main luggage is transported between overnight stops. This option is ideal for travellers who prefer to walk without the weight of a multi-day pack.

Non-Portered Walk: Guests carry their own pack, typically weighing around 6-8kg, containing personal belongings and the provided sleeping bag. This option suits travellers who are comfortable carrying their gear between camps.

Where to next?

Edge of the Bay accommodation. Image credit: Josh Lowe.

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After trekking the glorious Maria Island, why not visit Edge of the Bay?

On the coastline of Coles Bay and neighbouring Freycinet National Park, Edge of the Bay is a place to capture peace.

As part of the Stay Intrepid portfolio, Edge of the Bay offers travellers a chance to escape the present and venture into the wild across its protected acreage. Self-contained Vintage Chalets sit among sheoaks and contemporary Ocean View Studios open onto Great Oyster Bay’s shores. Dine at The Edge Restaurant with a menu of locally-sourced delights. Enhance your stay with guided experiences and wellness activities amid the glorious Freycinet Peninsula location. We had decadent dinners, indulged in a whiskey tasting, and even experienced a sound bath on the exquisite lawn.

The land around Edge of the Bay invites connection, with people, place and nature. Whether you’re walking the nearby trails, relaxing on sandy beaches or sharing experiences that nurture, calm and kindle joy, it was the perfect place to kick my feet up after trekking Maria Island.

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Initially branding myself as un-outdoorsy, I have converted! I would absolutely love to embark on another trekking adventure and implore others on the fence to do so too. Stepping out of my comfort zone into nature helped me find my zen alongside such fun and insightful people, making my expereince spectacular.

Bookings for the Maria Island Walk and Edge of the Bay are available through Intrepid Travel, with portered and non-portered departures offered subject to availability.

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