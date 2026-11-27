What do the heavens have in store for you in December?

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ARIES

Mar 21 – Apr 20

The month begins on an intense note, so be mindful if your patience is wearing thin.

Someone may seem determined to push your buttons, but how you respond is where the growth lies.

Mastering your temper could be your most valuable lesson of the year.

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If triggered, pause, breathe deeply, and count to 10.

The person testing your patience may just be your greatest teacher, so silently thank them.

★ Cultivating calmness will stand you in good stead.

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TAURUS

Apr 21 – May 21

If there’s a way to bring technology, AI, or the online world into your work, embrace it.

It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but right now it aligns perfectly with your chart.

The same goes for carving your own path or doing things a little bit differently.

Trust your instincts, keep building steadily behind the scenes, and don’t forget to save for a rainy day.

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December rewards steady progress.

★ Laying the groundwork now will pay off in 2027.

Read more: Your mid-year stars – October – December

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GEMINI

May 22 – Jun 22

The final month of 2026 arrives with a big burst of energy, lighting up a particularly sensitive area of your chart.

If you’re feeling restless, unpredictable or eager to break free from routines, take a breath before making any major moves.

Not everything needs a dramatic exit.

Remember, don’t cut what you can untie!

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Give yourself space to explore those feelings gently and let change happen naturally.

★ The energies are calming down, so hang in there!

CANCER

Jun 23 – Jul 23

Make time this December to map out your 2027 goals.

Whether you are focused on your career or personal aspirations, heading into the new year with a clear strategy will put you ahead.

Right now, the stars are encouraging you to think long-term and get organised.

Any pressure you’re feeling could become a powerful motivator.

Write your plans down and keep them somewhere visible to stay inspired and on track.

★ Think about what you really want and go for it.

LEO

Jul 24 – Aug 23

If you’ve been learning to express yourself more clearly, give yourself a pat on the back, Leo.

Confidence looks good on you. Just be mindful not to push your point so hard that it creates tension.

Money or friendship matters could spark a disagreement, so choose your words wisely.

If a conversation starts heating up, steer it in a gentler direction.

Your honesty is one of your greatest strengths.

★ Kindness will get you further than being right.

Read more: First time mum at 54!

VIRGO

Aug 24 – Sep 23

Brace yourself for a fiery start to the month!

With Mars in your sign clashing badly with unpredictable Uranus, even your famously calm nature could well be tested.

If frustration bubbles up, don’t ignore it.

You’re usually a master at keeping your cool, even around difficult people, so lean on those strengths.

Channel excess energy into something positive, whether it’s exercise, creativity or a passion project..

★ A brisk morning walk will do wonders for you.

LIBRA

Sep 24 – Oct 23

The next chapter of your personal growth journey is here.

The lessons life, friends and past or present relationships have been teaching you aren’t over yet.

In fact, the past few months have been helping you prepare.

Take a moment to reflect on how much you’ve learnt because you’ll soon have the chance to put those insights into action.

December is your opportunity to show yourself just how far you’ve come.

★ Be proud of the person you’re becoming.

SCORPIO

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Your career stars are shining bright, but your financial forecast remains a little bit unpredictable.

Whether you earn through your day job or a side hustle, expect a few money ups and downs.

The good news? Lady Luck is firmly in your corner when it comes to impressing the people who can open doors, offer opportunities, or increase your income.

Make the most of it and keep the big picture in mind.

★ Let the money land before you start spending it.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23 – Dec 21

The New Moon this month is in your sign, so it’s a chance to start all over again, wherever in your life you need to.

Make a list of how you want 2027 to pan out and stick it somewhere you can read it every day.

Work on it.

This is one of the most powerful New Moons of your year.

Trust the plan you’re making now, once and for all.

★ The cosmos is firmly on your side this December.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

My best advice to you this month is to take it easy.

Don’t push yourself too hard.

It’s time for you to gather up your energy, process the year, and decide what you want for yourself in the next 12 months.

If things are a bit rough at home, do what you can to work things out with loved ones.

You’ve truly earned some downtime, so embrace it with your whole being.

★ A quiet December sets up a much stronger January.

For more on your horoscope from Yasmin

AQUARIUS

Jan 21 – Feb 19

As the year draws to a close, take a minute to reflect on the thoughts shaping your world.

Are you dwelling on the setbacks or celebrating the wins?

The stories that we tell ourselves matter.

Before stepping into 2027, get clear on the mindset you want to carry forward.

Train your brain to expect possibility, progress and joy.

Notice the narrative you’ve been repeating this year, then rewrite it as necessary.

★ Remember, you are the author of your life.

PISCES

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Believe me when I say things are going to get better for you soon.

However, that doesn’t mean you can slack off!

There’s still some hard work to be done.

For example, when it comes to cash, you must believe in yourself and what you have to offer for the money to flow in your direction.

Keep showing up for yourself, even when progress feels slow.

You’re worth it!

★ December rewards all your recent effort.

For more from Yasmin, click here.

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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