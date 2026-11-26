Hamish McLaren, aka the Bondi Swindler, is one of Australia’s most notorious conmen who had a knack for winning people over… before allegedly taking them for millions. In 2019 he was sent to jail for defrauding more than 15 people – including friends, girlfriends and fashion designer Lisa Ho – of more than $7 million.

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Now he’s a free man after completing his sentence in July 2026. And while the tale of his bizarre swindles has already been told in podcast form in Who The Hell is Hamish by The Australian, now, his jaw-dropping story is heading to the screen in an upcoming documentary called The Hunt For Hamish and six-part drama series named after the podcast.

From the lavish lies to the millions lost, here’s everything you need to know about Hamish McLaren’s extraordinary scams – and the shows set to expose them.

The true story behind the Bondi Swindler, Hamish McLaren

For years, Hamish McLaren seemed like a successful, sophisticated investor with access to enormous wealth. He was handsome, well dressed and cultivated an image of a successful business man. With his squeaky-clean vibe, he was a people person, someone who found it easy to make friends and win the trust of those around him.

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But, as the old adage goes, you should never judge a book by its cover.

According to the case against him, the wealth was largely an illusion. In 2017, McLaren was arrested in his Bondi home for defrauding $7.6 million from more than a dozen people, including women who he was romantically involved with.

McLaren allegedly used the money to fund his lavish lifestyle. He rented luxury properties, travelled on private jets and superyachts and surrounded himself with the trappings of extreme wealth.

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The result was a cycle that allowed him to keep convincing people that he was exactly who he claimed to be.

Eventually, the elaborate scheme began to unravel and in 2019, McLaren was sentenced to prison for defrauding more than 15 people of millions of dollars.

But even after his conviction, questions remained about how he had managed to maintain the deception for so long – and what had happened to him after his crimes were exposed.

Those questions became the basis for one of Australia’s most talked-about true-crime investigations, prompting the podcast and later brought to life in both documentary and drama form.

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The Hunt For Hamish

Journalist Denham Hitchcock has made a documentary, The Hunt for Hamish, about how Hamish did what he did, the price other people paid for it, and what the conman is up to now he’s out.

“He rented jets and mansions and superyachts, fleecing people around the world out of millions as they became entranced by his wealth that came so easily from stock market investments,” Denham tells TV WEEK.

“Only it wasn’t – it was just their own money being paraded in front of them and they didn’t know it. He lived an incredible life, but at the expense of other people.”

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Journalist Denham Hitchcock. (Image: Supplied)

Denham says finding a conman who evaded police for 25 years wasn’t easy, but he and the documentary team managed it.

“We confront him in a place where he has no choice but to finally answer some questions,” he says.

“Those questions include information we have on what he’s up to right now… And I’m sure that it will shock some viewers.”

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Who The Hell Is Hamish?

If a fictionalised drama is more your speed, we’ve got you covered. Paramount+ has also created a six-part Australian true crime drama series starring Dominic Cooper as Hamish McLaren.

It also features Kate Jenkinson, Marta Dusseldorp, Joel Jackson, Remy Hii, Doris Younane, John Howard, Miah Madden, and Damien Garvey.

The series follows the events of the podcast, as Hamish returns to Australia from Canada. While The Hunt For Hamish takes a documentary approach to the real-life story, Who The Hell Is Hamish? dramatises the events, with actors bringing McLaren and the people around him to life.

You can watch The Hunt For Hamish and Who The Hell Is Hamish from December 10 on Channel 10 or 10Play.

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