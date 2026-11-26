John Farnham‘s family walked the red carpet for the world premiere of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, but the man himself was at home in Melbourne.

Advertisement

His wife Jill and their sons Rob and James attended opening night at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre on Wednesday 25 November, alongside their partners.

(Credit: Getty)

Why wasn’t John Farnham at the Whispering Jack premiere?

Given everything John has been through with his health, an insider tells Woman’s Day it was always understood that his wellbeing had to come first.

“Of course, everyone would have loved John to be there, but given everything he’s been through with his health, there was a real understanding that his wellbeing had to come first,” they say. “He’s been through so much, and the last thing anyone wanted was for him to feel any pressure. He was very much there in spirit, and the night was all about celebrating him and the incredible legacy he’s created.”

Advertisement

Rob also spoke about John missing the production, telling The Daily Telegraph it simply wasn’t possible. “Unfortunately he won’t [get to see the production],” he said. “Logistically it is just not able to happen. We will give him a warts and all rendition of how it went.”

James said even when John was healthy, he would get nervous before shows. “As he would say, he would be a bit ‘toey’, he is excited too to see what we have to say after it,” he said. “I am sure we will get a call straight away.”

(Credit: Getty)

How did the Farnham family react to the Whispering Jack musical?

By all accounts, the family was moved by what they saw on stage. Michael Paynter plays John in the Michael Cassel Group and Sydney Theatre Company production, which tells the story of the comeback behind John’s biggest-selling Australian album.

Advertisement

“The family absolutely loved the show,” the insider tells us. “There was so much emotion in seeing that chapter of John’s life brought back in such a beautiful way. Whispering Jack changed everything for him, but it also meant so much to so many Australians. They thought it was a wonderful tribute, and a real celebration of the music, the memories and the man behind it all.”

The source adds that the night was a reminder of just how much John means to the country.

“It was a very special night, and hopefully John knows just how loved and admired he is,” they say. “The show was a reminder of what an extraordinary impact he’s had on people’s lives. His music has been the soundtrack to so many families and generations, and seeing that celebrated so lovingly was incredibly moving. More than anything, it was a night about honouring John and everything he has given to Australia.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.