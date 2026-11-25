Kyle Sandilands has opened up about the emotional moment he said goodbye to his manager of 15 years, Bruno Bouchet.

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Speaking on Kyle Sandilands Live on Wednesday, the 55-year-old confirmed Bruno had quit, revealing the pair shared a tearful farewell.

“Bruno has had to resign. He resigned to me last week,” Kyle told listeners. “We cried, we embraced… Like friends, and colleagues, and brothers.”

Kyle said Bruno’s health played a part in the decision, adding, “It’s not something either of us wanted. But it’s where we’re at.”

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Why did Bruno Bouchet quit as Kyle Sandilands’ manager?

Bruno announced his exit on Tuesday, saying he’s ready to spend more time with his wife Laura and their kids.

“It’s been a bloody great innings, I’ve had some incredible opportunities working with Kyle, plenty of laughs and experiences I will never forget,” the 40-year-old told nine.com.au. “I’m hugely grateful to him and proud of everything we’ve achieved together.”

Fans had already voiced concern for Bruno in August. He looked exhausted on air after admitting to working through the weekend to fix tech issues with the show’s new subscription platform, and listeners begged producers to send him home to rest.

Bruno was by Kyle’s side through the launch of Kyle Sandilands Live, which came after the dramatic end of The Kyle & Jackie O Show in March.

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Speaking about the tumultuous year, Bruno said he had “given everything I’ve got to navigating this year’s challenges and, to be honest, I’m buggered”.

(Credit: Instagram)

Kyle Sandilands’ money troubles

The news comes as Kyle faces another headache. On Tuesday, the NSW District Court ordered him to pay more than $250,000 to builders Alter Build over unpaid renovations to his Glenorie mansion, plus their legal costs.

Kyle offered no defence in court, but his lawyer said he’s preparing separate proceedings over some of the amounts. Kyle has previously said the reno budget blew out from $1 million to $1.6 million, and that he’ll only pay if he’s in the wrong.

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The home, which he bought for $3 million in 2022, still hasn’t sold despite an $800,000 price cut. It’s currently on the market for $4.9 million.

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