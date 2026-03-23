Kyle Sandilands attempts to sell Sydney mansion amidst radio fallout

Kyle Sandilands could be walking away with a huge profit after putting his Sydney mansion on the market – as drama continues to swirl around his radio future.

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The shock jock has listed his luxury six-bedroom, five-bathroom estate in Glenorie, in Sydney’s north-west, with price expectations up to $5.9 million. That’s a sharp jump from the roughly $3 million he paid for the property in 2022.

The sprawling 9,580-square-metre block was originally snapped up in secret as a family home for Kyle, his wife Tegan Kynaston, and their son Otto. But the plan didn’t last long.

(Credit: Tempus Visuals)

Reports suggest Tegan wasn’t keen on living in the semi-rural property, prompting Kyle to shift gears. Instead of settling in, he poured money into a major renovation – effectively flipping the home into a high-end investment.

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Now the property looks nothing like it did when he bought it. The home has been transformed into a Georgian-style mansion with a grand double-storey design, a sweeping circular driveway, and more than 800 square metres of internal space.

Inside, it’s all polished luxury: multiple living zones, a huge open-plan kitchen, and a private study fitted with custom shelving and hidden storage. Outside, the bushland setting delivers wide-open views and walking trails, while still being within reach of Sydney’s conveniences.

But the timing of the sale is raising eyebrows.

(Credit: Getty)

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The listing comes as Kyle’s radio career faces serious upheaval, after the shock termination of his long-running $100 million deal with KIIS FM parent company ARN. The split effectively ended his decade-long run on the powerhouse show he built with co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

The fallout has sparked intense speculation about what comes next – both for his career and his business ambitions.

Industry chatter has even floated the idea that Kyle could try to buy into ARN itself. Media executive Craig Bruce has previously suggested that while a full takeover would cost around $100 million, a controlling stake could be within reach if Kyle wanted real influence.

For now, nothing is confirmed. But between a multimillion-dollar property flip and a very public radio shake-up, Kyle appears to be entering one of the most unpredictable chapters of his career yet.

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