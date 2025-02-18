When Kyle Sandilands discovered the news his fiancée Tegan Kynaston had gone into labour, he raced off air to join her at the hospital and welcome his baby boy named Otto.

Advertisement

The two-year-old has been seen visiting his Dad on set of Australian Idol and recently on air during the Kyle and Jackie O show.

Before this, the couple shared a few photos and videos of the baby since his birth on August 11, 2022, and it is clear both Kyle and Tegan are wrapped around Otto’s little finger.

Loading the player...

In the first video of Otto, Kyle proudly introduced his baby boy to the world.

When his KIISFM co-host Jackie O asked the colour of Otto’s hair, Kyle jokingly responded: “I thought it was like a strawberry, brown-y, goopy bit of whatever in there.”

Advertisement

“So who does the little bundle of joy look like, mum or dad?” Jackie said, “I do think it does look like you Kyle.”

Meanwhile, another staffer in the studio also chimed in his opinion that Otto’s “round face” closely resembled his father’s features. Kyle was not impressed by the insinuation of his facial features, “Excuse me!” he responded.

Just two months after Otto was welcomed into the world, Kyle revealed on his radio talk show that the couple were already thinking of expanding their family.

“We did talk about another one, possibly we started talking about that on the weekend,” he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIISFM.

Advertisement

However, Kyle seemed to be the voice of reason between the couple as he reminded Tegan that just because Otto was “easy” doesn’t mean the second child will be.

While it is unclear when Kyle and Tegan will have a second child, we want to appreciate little Otto!

Continue scrolling to see all the adorable photos the proud parents have shared of Otto.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use