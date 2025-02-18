When Kyle Sandilands discovered the news his fiancée Tegan Kynaston had gone into labour, he raced off air to join her at the hospital and welcome his baby boy named Otto.
The two-year-old has been seen visiting his Dad on set of Australian Idol and recently on air during the Kyle and Jackie O show.
Before this, the couple shared a few photos and videos of the baby since his birth on August 11, 2022, and it is clear both Kyle and Tegan are wrapped around Otto’s little finger.
In the first video of Otto, Kyle proudly introduced his baby boy to the world.
When his KIISFM co-host Jackie O asked the colour of Otto’s hair, Kyle jokingly responded: “I thought it was like a strawberry, brown-y, goopy bit of whatever in there.”
“So who does the little bundle of joy look like, mum or dad?” Jackie said, “I do think it does look like you Kyle.”
Meanwhile, another staffer in the studio also chimed in his opinion that Otto’s “round face” closely resembled his father’s features. Kyle was not impressed by the insinuation of his facial features, “Excuse me!” he responded.
Just two months after Otto was welcomed into the world, Kyle revealed on his radio talk show that the couple were already thinking of expanding their family.
“We did talk about another one, possibly we started talking about that on the weekend,” he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on KIISFM.
However, Kyle seemed to be the voice of reason between the couple as he reminded Tegan that just because Otto was “easy” doesn’t mean the second child will be.
While it is unclear when Kyle and Tegan will have a second child, we want to appreciate little Otto!
Continue scrolling to see all the adorable photos the proud parents have shared of Otto.
Kyle and Otto 2025
Otto paid a visit to his Dad at work with the father-of-one sharing to the Kyle and JackieO Instagram.
Halloween 2023
Otto dressed up as a spooky ghost for Halloween 2023!
“Happy Halloween from the Sandilands,” they shared on Instagram.
Time has flown by and it seems Tegan has passed down her blonde locks to her son.
A day before Otto’s first birthday on August 11, 2023, Kyle revealed the extravagant plans for the celebration.
“It’s only $25,000,” he confessed during Kyle and Jackie O radio show. “It’s a watered-down type of party.”
To which, Jackie sarcastically replied that the party seemed “low-key.”
Despite the money and the exciting occasion of celebrating his son’s first birthday, Kyle admitted he wasn’t thrilled on being present.
“I said, ‘Do I have to come out of my room?’ and Tegan said ‘Yes’,” he revealed. “I’m supposed to be engaged with the visitors.”
Otto is reaching stardom already! Kyle took to his radio show to reveal the “secret” that both he and baby Otto will be presenting the Best Children’s Program at the TV WEEK Logies Award.
Just look at how Kyle is cradling his son’s head!
Kyle’s co star Jackie O shared this sweet snap of her teenage daughter Kitty alongside baby Otto.
Kyle and Otto soak up the sun before the radio host returns to work!
We are seeing double! Little Otto looks so much like his dad.
(Image: Instagram)
WATCH: Otto visits Kyle Sandilands in the studio. Gallery continues after the video.
Otto visits Kyle Sandilands in the studio
The 2023 Sandilands summer vacay has us feeling all types of wholesome!
Otti is living a life of luxury lounging poolside this summer.
It’s a hot boy summer! Doting dad Kyle enjoyed the most of his Christmas break with baby son Otto.
In December 2022, Otto went on his first flight. So cute!
Otto is rocking a mini mohawk in this picture! Every day Kyle grows more and more in love.
“Kyle’s little bear.”
Kyle is in love.
The first glimpse of Otto and Tegan following the shock announcement.