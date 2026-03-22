Kyle Sandilands has been having secret meetings with Karl Stefanovic – here’s why

Kyle Sandilands isn’t taking his sacking from ARN lying down, categorically stating last week that he refuses to accept the termination dished out by execs after his Kyle & Jackie O Show imploded.

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“To the people who tune in every morning – you lot are the reason I’ve done this for 25 years. You didn’t get a say in this. Neither did I. But my lawyers will. I’m not done. Not by a long way,” he declared, following his now infamous on-air bust-up on February 20 with co-host Jackie O Henderson, which saw the end of their lucrative $200 million contract.

Could Karl and Kyle be teaming up for a radio show? Insiders say it’s a possibility. (Credit: Instagram)

KARL & KYLE SHOW?

Over on Today, Kyle’s close friend Karl Stefanovic, 51, made a prediction to his breakfast viewers that the drama would get messier.

“It will end up going to the Supreme Court and it will be a very messy and public court case of some kind,” Karl said.

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But could the host have a vested interest in 54-year-old Kyle’s plans?

Sources tell Woman’s Day the duo are in secret discussions to team up to host their own radio show.

“There are so many successful male radio duos, from Hamish and Andy to Will and Woody, and Fitzy and Wippa – why not have the Karl and Kyle show?” says an industry insider.

“No idea is a bad one at this stage, and they have a lot in common. Karl is increasingly leaning into his Joe Rogan – or Joe Bogan – persona, plus both men are known for their love of being outspoken. If they teamed up on radio it could be ratings gold.”

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Adding fuel to the fire, media mogul Kyle was seen sneaking into a meeting with Stu Laundy – known for stealing Sophie Monk’s heart on season three of The Bachelorette – along with his manager Bruno Bouchet.

Stu’s father is billionaire Arthur Laundy, who bought Nine Entertainment’s radio assets in January, including 2GB in Sydney, 3AW in Melbourne, 4BC in Brisbane and 6PR in Perth, and Stu runs a large part of his dad’s empire.

Was Kyle’s appearance on Karl’s podcast a trial run? (Credit: Instagram)

HERE TODAY, GONE…

This comes as reports suggest Karl held informal talks with networks over a possible radio move, whether that’s within ARN or to Laundy’s new stable of stations remains to be seen.

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And with Kyle threatening to buy the ARN network, and Karl’s contract reportedly due to expire at the end of the year, his future on Today looks increasingly uncertain, especially after the launch of his own podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, which had none other than Kyle as a guest a few weeks ago.

Could Kyle’s starring turn have been a test run for a future partnership?

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